Story of RISD in 25 archival objects and ideas

Nikita Sharma By

Express News Service

In 2013, RISD India Alumni Club will unveil 25 archival objects and ideas across space, time and disciplines, by the Rhode Island School of Design practitioners in India, titled Building Ruins.

Curator Anuj Daga says, “‘Building’ and ‘Ruins’ are nouns as well as verbs. It means evolution and devolution, a constant part of the learning process of RISD students. RISD’s engagement with India dates back to 50 years.”

Among the lineup of 19 individuals are jewellery designer Malvika Vaswani, Mishcat Co-owner Ishrat Sahgal, Akshat Raghava, who designs light fixtures.

On: January 31-February 2

At: Agenc Colab, The Dhan mill, Chhatarpur