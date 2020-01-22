Home Cities Delhi

Delhi elections: BJP’s final list includes six new faces, two women

List names candidates for Rajouri Garden, Hari Nagar, Shahdara and Kalkaji seats that traditionally went to old ally Shiromani Akali Dal

Delhi BJP president Manoj Tiwari along with Union minister Prakash Javadekar released the first Delhi Assembly election candidate list at BJP HQ in New Delhi on Friday.

Delhi BJP president Manoj Tiwari along with Union minister Prakash Javadekar released the first Delhi Assembly election candidate list at BJP HQ in New Delhi on Friday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Hours after Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) announced not to contest elections in the national capital, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) released its final list of candidates for remaining 10 seats late Monday night.

The list includes candidatures for four assembly constituencies — Rajouri Garden, Hari Nagar, Shahdara and Kalkaji which the BJP would leave for Akali Dal under the alliance. The long-standing ally of BJP has parted ways in Delhi citing differences over exclusion of Muslims in Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA).

State BJP’s youth wing president Sunil Yadav has been given ticket from New Delhi seat against chief minister Arvind Kejriwal. The final list comprises six newcomers and two women candidates.

Delhi BJP spokesperson Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga will contest from Hari Nagar seat and local unit’s Purvanchali (termed used for people who belong to eastern Uttar Pradesh and Bihar) cell Manish Singh is contesting from Delhi cantonment. 

Bagga, founding member of Bhagat Singh Kranti Sena, was allegedly involved in attack on former Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader and senior lawyer Prashant Bhushan in his chamber at the Supreme Court in 2011 following his statement on referendum in Kashmir.

ALSO READ | Delhi elections: Akali Dal using CAA as excuse to not fight Delhi polls, says rebel leader Dhindsa

BJP, on Friday, released its first list of 57 candidates. For the first time, the party has stitched an alliance with its partners at the Centre — Lok Janshakti Party (LJP) and Janata Dal-United(JD-U). Seemapuri has been given to LJP and the other two seats — Burari and Sangam Vihar have been left for JD (U).“The BJP has direct support of LJP and JD-U now.

In addition to three seats, which they are contesting, both parties will work for BJP’s victory in other constituencies also,” said state BJP chief Manoj Tiwari at formal announcement on pre-poll alliance in Delhi on Tuesday. 

Dharambir Singh has been given BJP ticket from Kalkaji while Sanjay Goyal will contest from Shahdara seat. From Nangloi Jat, the party has nominated Sumanlata Shaukeen, who is wife of former MLA Manoj Shaukeen.  

Tie-up with JD(U), LJP for polls official

The saffron party and its NDA partners — JD(U) and LJP — formally announced their alliance, asserting it will send a “strong” political message across the country. BJP is contesting 67 seats, while the LJP will contest one and the JDU will contest two seats.

