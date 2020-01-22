Home Cities Delhi

Delhi elections: 'I am a gully boy, Kejriwal an elite, says BJP's Sunil Yadav

A protégé of former union minister and influential BJP leader Arun Jaitley, Sunil Yadav is president of Yuva Morcha (youth wing) of Delhi BJP. 

Sunil Yadav (C) and Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal.

By Parvez Sultan
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: To challenge CM Arvind Kejriwal on New Delhi seat, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has picked a youth leader-Sunil Yadav (44) from the humblest of backgrounds. His father was a small-time worker and mother would do odd-jobs to run the Yadav household.

The Yadavs originally belong to Pratapgarh in Uttar Pradesh (UP). The family migrated to the national capital in the 1980s for better employment opportunities and quality education for the children. 

Though he was born in UP, Sunil has been brought up in New Delhi. Before enrolling in the prestigious Kirori Mal College, he did his schooling from Salwan Public School. Sunil, who studied geography in college, later acquired a degree in law from Chaudhary Charan Singh University, Meerut.  

A protégé of former union minister and influential BJP leader Arun Jaitley, Sunil is president of Yuva Morcha (youth wing) of Delhi BJP. 

His candidature from the seat was also discussed during 2015 elections but was vacated for another youth leader Nupur Sharma, also a lawyer.   While he waited his turn to file nomination on Tuesday, which was the last for submitting papers, Sunil said that he would easily defeat Kejriwal as he belongs to New Delhi while the CM is an outsider.  

“The fight is between a ‘gully boy’ and elite Aam Aadmi (common man); local versus an outsider. I have been brought up in clusters here. I have played cricket in the lanes of New Delhi. Kejriwal is ideal for elites. I represent the youth and people of clusters, where I lived. He doesn’t stay here but I am available in the area 24X7,” said Sunil, a resident of BK Dutt Colony.

Sunil who has played cricket at national level has also served as the government nominated director of Delhi and District Cricket Association (DDCA) for years.

“I have worked hard to reach this position. I started as a grass root level worker and held several positions at block and district level. People recognise me and shower affection on me. I want the youth of New Delhi to take inspiration from my experience,” said Sunil.

