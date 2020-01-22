Delhi Police asked to file ATR on Jamia's plea seeking FIR in Dec 15 violence

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: A Delhi court on Wednesday directed the police to file an action taken report (ATR) on the plea of Jamia Millia Islamia University seeking registration of FIR against alleged police attack on students on the campus last month during protests against the CAA.



Metropolitan Magistrate Rajat Goyal sought the report from Station House Officer (SHO) of Jamia Nagar Police Station by March 16 stating whether any action has been taken on the complaint by the university administration to lodge an FIR.

“Whether any investigation or inquiry has been conducted in this regard and if yes, then what is the status of the investigation/ inquiry. If any cognizable offence is made out, whether any FIR has been registered or not,” the court said.

The plea filed by the Registrar of JMI claimed that police officials had “illegally” entered the campus on December 15, 2019 when the students were protesting peacefully against the newly amended law and attacked students with tear gas shells, lathi charge and open firing.

It has sought registration of FIR under various IPC sections including 295 (defiling place of worship), 297 (trespassing on burial places), 307 (attempt to murder), 342 (wrongful confinement), 435 (mischief by fire or explosive substance), and 120-B (criminal conspiracy).



The plea also sought registration of FIR against relevant provisions of the Prevention of Damage to Public Property Act.