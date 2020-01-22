Home Cities Delhi

Delhi Police asked to file ATR on Jamia's plea seeking FIR in Dec 15 violence

On December 15, the Delhi Police allegedly had thrown teargas shells inside the campus, barged into the premises and dragged students out of the library before assaulting them.

Published: 22nd January 2020 05:02 PM  |   Last Updated: 23rd January 2020 08:05 AM   |  A+A-

Demonstration against Citizenship Amendment Act outside Jamia Milia Islamia University in New Delhi on Sunday Jan. 12 2020. (Photo | Arun Kumar P/EPS)

Demonstration against Citizenship Amendment Act outside Jamia Milia Islamia University in New Delhi on Sunday Jan. 12 2020. (Photo | Arun Kumar P, EPS)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  A Delhi court on Wednesday directed the police to file an action taken report (ATR) on the plea of Jamia Millia Islamia University seeking registration of FIR against alleged police attack on students on the campus last month during protests against the CAA.

Metropolitan Magistrate Rajat Goyal sought the report from Station House Officer (SHO) of Jamia Nagar Police Station by March 16 stating whether any action has been taken on the complaint by the university administration to lodge an FIR.

“Whether any investigation or inquiry has been conducted in this regard and if yes, then what is the status of the investigation/ inquiry. If any cognizable offence is made out, whether any FIR has been registered or not,” the court said.

The plea filed by the Registrar of JMI claimed that police officials had “illegally” entered the campus on December 15, 2019 when the students were protesting peacefully against the newly amended law and attacked students with tear gas shells, lathi charge and open firing.

It has sought registration of FIR under various IPC sections including 295 (defiling place of worship), 297 (trespassing on burial places), 307 (attempt to murder), 342 (wrongful confinement), 435 (mischief by fire or explosive substance), and 120-B (criminal conspiracy).

The plea also sought registration of FIR against relevant provisions of the Prevention of Damage to Public Property Act.

Stay up to date on all the latest Delhi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Delhi Police Jamia Protests Jamia Millia Islamia Jamia Violence
India Matters
Indian policemen stand guard outside police control room after a wreath laying ceremony for their colleague in Srinagar, India, Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2020. (Photo | AP)
Pakistan takes to hate speech like fish takes to water: India at UN
The current Chinese outbreak is believed to have originated from the Huanan seafood market, where sea animals and snakes were reportedly sold alive. (File Photo | AFP)
Snakes may be the original source of new coronavirus outbreak in China
Indian cricket team captain Virat Kohli. (Photo | PTI)
New Zealand guys are so nice, can't think of revenge: Virat Kohli
Actor Deepika Padukone in Louis Vuitton's pre fall 2020 campaign.
Deepika Padukone 1st Bollywood actor to star in a Louis Vuitton campaign

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
WATCH: With no stretcher in sight, Karnataka man forced to carry daughter on shoulder to hospital
The virus can spread person to person, though not nearly as easily as viruses such as measles or influenza. (Photo | AP)
All you need to know about China's deadly coronavirus
Gallery
Politics begin where the masses are, not where there are thousands, but where there are millions, that is where serious politics begin.
'Fascism is capitalism in decay': 10 Vladimir Lenin quotes on the communist icon's death anniversary
The demolition of shanties in Bengaluru's Bellandur has put a BBMP engineer in a tight spot for 'ordering' the demolition without authorisation. (Photo | Meghana Sastry/ EPS)
Demolition of Bellandur shanties: BBMP, police in blame game as hundreds become homeless
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp