Republic Day full rehearsal from January 23, traffic advisory issued in Delhi

The parade rehearsal will start at 9.50 am on Thursday from Vijay Chowk and will proceed to Red Fort, officials said.

Published: 22nd January 2020 08:13 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd January 2020 08:13 AM   |  A+A-

A marching contingent of the Sashastra Seema Bal camel unit returns after Republic Day parade rehearsal amidst heavy traffic near India Gate.

A marching contingent of the Sashastra Seema Bal camel unit returns after Republic Day parade rehearsal amidst heavy traffic near India Gate. (PHOTO | SHEKHAR YADAV, EPS)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Delhi Police on Tuesday issued a traffic advisory for the full dress rehearsal on January 23 and Republic Day celebration on January 26, officials said. The rehearsal will take the same route as the parade on Republic Day.

The parade rehearsal will start at 9.50 am on Thursday from Vijay Chowk and will proceed to Red Fort, they said.

The parade will start from Vijay Chowk and conclude at Red Fort via Rajpath, C-Hexagon, Tilak Marg, Bahadur Shah Zafar Marg and Netaji Subhash Marg, it stated.

Traffic on Rajpath from Vijay Chowk to India Gate will be restricted from 6 pm on Wednesday till the parade is over on Thursday and 6 pm on Saturday till the parade concludes on Sunday, the advisory said.

Metro services will be available for commuters but the entry and exit will remain closed at Central Secretariat and Udyog Bhawan from 5 am till 12 pm on Thursday.

Similarly, on Sunday, the entry and exit will remain closed at Central Secretariat and Udyog Bhawan from 5 am till 12 pm and Lok Kalyan Marg and Patel Chowk from 8.45 am to 12 pm, it added.

