71st Republic Day festivity displays India’s culture

By Express News Service

Gearing up to celebrate the 71st Republic Day, Select CITYWALK has put together Tirangaa festive exhibition, which started yesterday. The event gives one the opportunity to explore jewellery, apparel, accessories, home decor and other brands at the shopping centre.



Talking about the ongoing exhibition, Yogeshwar Sharma, Executive Director and CEO at Select Infrastructure Pvt Ltd, shares, “It is a four-day-long lifestyle exhibition. It has jewellery, apparel and accessories, home décor and more categories of brands exhibiting their products for all mall-goers to buy their favourites and indulge in some lip-smacking delights amidst a nationalistic aura.”

The Republic Day celebration at Select CITYWALK started from January 18 with the shopping centre hosting the Army Weapon and Equipment Display for the third time. They even organised United in Dance, a cultural showcasing dance forms like Bhangra, Bihu, Lavani, and Bharatanatyam, earlier this week. “Dance has traditionally been an important part of our country as it shows a rich diversity and culture.

At Select CITYWALK we thought of celebrating this diversity with a cultural bonanza featuring some of the amazing dance performances from across the country, Bhangra from the North, Bihu from the East, Lavani from the West and Bharatanatyam from the South,” adds Sharma, who has been with the organisation for the last 14 years, since its inception.

Sharma is a 1996 batch pass out of Executive Masters in International Trade from Indian Institute of Foreign Trade (IIFT) and has educational qualifications in science, law, finance and shopping centre leasing and management. Over the years, India is embracing a mall culture for art and culture events.

Elaborating further on this idea, Sharma says, “India, as a country has a rich cultural heritage and as a public space, malls should put these installations and curate these kinds of events at a mall as the mall has more walk-ins and people enjoy having a rich and diverse experience, which is at the same time nostalgic and entertaining. It also adds up to the whole shopping experience.



Apart from the exhibition, January 26 will also have other cultural performances lined up along with a musical performance by Mohit Chauhan.