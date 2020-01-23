Day 50: Still no action on DUTA ad hoc teachers' plea to absorb them

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Over a hundred Delhi University teachers held a demonstartion at ITO on Wednesday, marking 50 days of their demand for the absorption of ad-hoc teachers.

DUTA President Rajib Ray told The New Indian Express that while the primary demand is of absorption, there are other issues of promotions, pensions, illegal recovery and PhD increments.



“The MHRD has been very positive on many issues. The university administration hasn’t been at all. There are issues which take time. We understand but an atmosphere has been created by UGC and MHRD. I would say that UGC and MHRD have done slightly better than what the university has done. On a few things they have the power. The university is not even implementing what the UGC and MHRD have told them to do,” he said.



Ray said that understanding the plight of students, the classes were resumed. The ad-hoc teachers among the protesters said that the issue of absorption concerned about 4,500 of them and the structure of “ad-hocism” subjugate them as there are no rules to implement it.

They also raised their voice against the New Education Policy. “The demand is that the government comes up with a one-time regulation on this issue. There is no maternity leave or increment for ad hoc teachers. We have been teaching here for year, we deserve these facilities. New posts would come up due to implement OBC and EWS reservation. The university will have to fill up new vacancies, which amount to almost 6,000 to 7,000 posts. How will you do that?” said Pallavi Borgohain, who teaches at Ramjas College.