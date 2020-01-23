Home Cities Delhi

Delhi elections: BJP kicks off campaign with 149 public meetings today, Shah to undertake padayatra

BJP president JP Nadda will address two meetings whereas Union Minister Prakash Javadekar is set to address four meetings in Rohini assembly constituency.

Published: 23rd January 2020 05:42 PM  |   Last Updated: 23rd January 2020 05:51 PM   |  A+A-

Home Minister Amit Shah

Home Minister Amit Shah (Photo| EPS/Parveen Negi)

By ANI

NEW DELHI: Union Home Minister Amit Shah will on Thursday launch the Bharatiya Janata Party's election campaign for Delhi by taking part in multiple political events.

Shah would be addressing two public meetings and will undertake one padyatra (foot march) in the national capital today evening, with as many as 149 public meetings scheduled by different party leaders for today.

Union minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat too will address four meetings in Shalimar Bagh assembly constituency. Dharmendra Pradhan would address 3 public meetings in RK Puram constituency, whereas CP Joshi and Monoj Sinha both will address three meetings each in East Delhi. The party believes that small public meetings will be helpful in gaining the support of decisive floating vote and party would be able to explain public about the contentious Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and National Population Register (NPR). The party has scheduled at least 280 meetings and padyatras for Thursday and Friday as decided by Nadda and Shah. Apart from public meetings and campaigning, the BJP has also activated its overseas units including those from the United Kingdom, the UAE, the United States, Australia and Canada to take charge of campaigning in at least 40 constituencies of the national capital.

"The NRIs would go among the people and discuss their vision of a smart city and their constituency in particular. This vision will then be documented for the election campaign and for further development of the area. The NRIs would coordinate with local BJP offices on the project they have undertaken to turn the national capital into a truly smart city," a BJP leader informed.

The voting will take place on February 8 in a single phase and counting of votes will take place on February 11.

