Delhi polls: Tajinder Bagga, a school dropout, has diploma in 'National Development' from China

Published: 23rd January 2020 01:05 PM  |   Last Updated: 23rd January 2020 03:36 PM   |  A+A-

BJP candidate from Hari Nagar Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga. (Photo | Facebook)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: School dropout Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga, who is contesting Delhi Assembly polls from Hari Nagar, has a diploma in "National Development Course" from National Defence University in China, according to his election affidavit.

Bagga, who was made the Delhi BJP spokesperson in 2017, has mentioned in the affidavit that he is pursuing Bachelor Preparatory Programme from IGNOU.

This programme is offered by the university to students who wish to do a bachelor's degree from IGNOU but do not have the essential qualification of having passed class 12.

"Diploma in National Development Course at National Defence University Republic of China Taiwan in 2017," reads his affidavit.

From slapping former AAP leader Prashant Bhushan and disrupting Arundhati Roy's book event to selling tea outside Congress headquarters as a protest against Mani Shankar Aiyar's remarks, Bagga has never failed to hog limelight, including for his numerous Twitter spats.

BJP's rivals often accuse Bagga, who has over 6.4 lakh followers, of being a "Twitter troll".

Fighting for Hari Nagar, Bagga said he will release a constituency-specific manifesto for the in the February 8 election and has promised to install a "smog tower" in the area if he wins.

"Hari Nagar Vidhansabha will be the first Vidhansabha in Delhi which will release their own Manifesto. We will Install Smog Tower in Hari Nagar Vidhanasabha in First 60 days of My Victory. #PolllutionFreeHariNagar," he tweeted.

Bagga started his career with Bhagat Singh Kranti Sena, which calls itself a "nationalist task force against traitors, anti-nationals and corrupts".

He grabbed headlines in October 2011 when he openly acknowledged he slapped lawyer-activist and then AAP leader Bhushan for his remarks on Kashmir and called the assault "Operation Prashant Bhushan".

