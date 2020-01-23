Eight students injured after school bus collides with cluster bus in New Delhi

By IANS

NEW DELHI: Seven children and a 55-year-old teacher were injured when a school bus here collided with a cluster bus and overturned on Thursday, officials said.

The bus was headed to Salwan Public School in Old Rajinder Nagar when the accident took place in Narayana.

"A fire call was received at 7.10 a.m. that a school bus collided with a cluster bus in Narayana area near the fire station," Delhi Fire Services (DFS) chief Atul Garg said.

Delhi: Six students injured after a school bus collided with a cluster bus in Naraina earlier today. Injured shifted to hospital pic.twitter.com/e1ojHcdfqY — ANI (@ANI) January 23, 2020

The injured students, all between 16 and 17 years, were shifted to two nursing homes in Naraina, according to officials from Naraina Police Station.

While the teacher and three students are in Mehta Nursing Home, the remaining four students are in the Kapoor Nursing Home. All have sustained minor injuries on leg, hand and face.

"The school bus collided and overturned, resulting in injuries to school teachers and students," said assistant sub-inspector (ASI) Sushil, who is the investigative officer of the incident.