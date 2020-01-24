Home Cities Delhi

Aircraft lands on expressway after engine failure

The incident took place around 1.45 pm on the highway near Sadarpur village, Ghaziabad Senior Superintendent of Police Kalanidhi Naithani said.

Security personnel stand beside the aircraft, which made an emergency landing on an expressway in Ghaziabad following engine failure. (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: A two-seater aircraft used by the NCC made an emergency landing on the Eastern Peripheral Expressway here on Thursday following engine failure, officials said.

“The plane had two pilots on board and both of them are safe,” said Naithani. The aircraft made an emergency landing in Meerut at 2 pm following engine failure, a Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) official said.

The left-wing of the aircraft, which departed from Bareilly for the Hindon airbase at 11.16 am, suffered some damages in the incident but traffic movement on the highway remained normal, he said.’   
 
The National Cadet Corps (NCC) has been using the aircraft for training, Deputy Superintendent of Police (Sadar) Anshu Jain said.

The Eastern Peripheral Expressway or Kundli­­-Ghaziabad-Palwal Expressway or National Expressway 2 is a 135-km-long, six-lane expressway passing through the states of Haryana and Uttar Pradesh. The expressway is located around 50 km from the national capital.

(With PTI inputs)

