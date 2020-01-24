CBI books private Delhi company for Rs 800 crore fraud

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Central Bureau of Investigation conducted raids and booked a Delhi-based private company for cheating a consortium of banks to the tune of Rs 819 crore.

The agency booked Radikal Foods Limited, a Saket-based company, its directors Siddharth Chaudhary and Anju Chaudhary and other unknown public servants and persons under various sections of the Indian Penal code and the Prevention of Corruption Act.

The case was registered after a complaint was received from the State Bank of India on behalf of the bank consortium. It is alleged that Radikal Foods availed credit to the tune of Rs 732 crore and cheated the complainants by passing off forged documents as genuine. As of April 1, 2018, the banks reported a loss of Rs 819.48 crore.

The agency conducted raids at the residence of the accused in connection with the case. According to sources, incriminating documents and material was seized during the raids. The consortium consisted of 10 banks.