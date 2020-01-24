Home Cities Delhi

India Tourism Development Corporation salutes bravehearts

Showcasing Delhi’s vibrant past, Ishq-e-Dilli evokes the mood of each historic moment most palpably making it a deeply memorable experience for the viewers.

Published: 24th January 2020 08:28 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th January 2020 09:47 AM   |  A+A-

Bravery award winners with ITDC officials at Purana Qila

By Express News Service

For all the young bravery award winners who are currently in Delhi to receive the honour from President Ram Nath Kovind on the Republic Day this Sunday, the India Tourism Development Corporation (ITDC) organised an exclusive screening of its sound and light show, Ishq-e-Dilli, at Purana Qila.

It showcased how has Delhi transformed and changed faces over the last 1,000 years. Showcasing Delhi’s vibrant past, Ishq-e-Dilli evokes the mood of each historic moment most palpably making it a deeply memorable experience for the viewers.

“It is an honour to communicate, converge and connect with the youth of India, whose hearts are filled with courage at such a tender age,” said Dr. Ravi Pandit, Vice President, Engineering, ITDC. “These young Indians have showcased humanity, empathy by valuing others’ life and fighting to protect them; they are our real heroes,” he added.

Twenty-two children, including 10 girls and 12 boys have been selected for the Indian Council for Child Welfare (ICCW) National Bravery Awards, 2019. One award has been given posthumously.

