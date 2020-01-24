Initiative to inculcate scientific temper at Vigyan Samagam

By Express News Service

Delhi’s National Science Centre is playing host to the first two-month-long science exhibition, Vigyan Samagam. The exhibition showcases the contribution of Indian industry to the world’s Mega Science projects and also have innovative programmes for students and science aspirants.

This marks the final leg of the 11-month-four-city travelling exhibition that has been to Mumbai, Bengaluru and Kolkata before reaching Delhi. Grassroots level public awareness programmes will be held to inculcate scientific temper among the students throughout the two months, during which students will also have an opportunity to interact with eminent scientists.

“Vigyan Samagam is the culmination of global science projects and a wholehearted effort to encourage science enthusiasts and student fraternity by bringing them closer to advanced science. This initiative shows how India has grown at par with its global peers in terms of research and how important is its contribution to the scientific community,” says Arun Srivastava, Secretary, Atomic Energy Commission, adding that the exhibition will offer students an opportunity to witness science projects alive.

“India needs more scientists and this exhibition is a good way to encourage youngsters. We have also arranged lectures and talks by the scientists for the benefit of students,” says Praveer Asthana, Head of INSPIRE and Mega Science Divisions, Department of Science and Technology, Delhi. He emphasised that more and more students should take up science as a career.

Iconic scientific organisations from all over the world, including European Organization for Nuclear Research (CERN), Facility for Antiproton and Ion Research (FAIR), India-based Neutrino Observatory (INO), International Thermonuclear Experimental Reactor (ITER), Laser Interferometer Gravitational-Wave Observatory (LIGO), Major Atmospheric Cherenkov Experiments (MACE), Square Kilometre Array (SKA) and Thirty Meter Telescope (TMT).