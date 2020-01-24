Home Cities Delhi

Initiative to inculcate scientific temper at Vigyan Samagam

This marks the final leg of the 11-month-four-city travelling exhibition that has been to Mumbai, Bengaluru and Kolkata before reaching Delhi.

Published: 24th January 2020 08:25 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th January 2020 09:47 AM   |  A+A-

Union Minister Dr. Jitendra Singh inaugurated the Vigyan Samagam at National Science Centre, Delhi

By Express News Service

Delhi’s National Science Centre is playing host to the first two-month-long science exhibition, Vigyan Samagam. The exhibition showcases the contribution of Indian industry to the world’s Mega Science projects and also have innovative programmes for students and science aspirants.

This marks the final leg of the 11-month-four-city travelling exhibition that has been to Mumbai, Bengaluru and Kolkata before reaching Delhi. Grassroots level public awareness programmes will be held to inculcate scientific temper among the students throughout the two months, during which students will also have an opportunity to interact with eminent scientists.

“Vigyan Samagam is the culmination of global science projects and a wholehearted effort to encourage science enthusiasts and student fraternity by bringing them closer to advanced science. This initiative shows how India has grown at par with its global peers in terms of research and how important is its contribution to the scientific community,” says Arun Srivastava, Secretary, Atomic Energy Commission, adding that the exhibition will offer students an opportunity to witness science projects alive.

“India needs more scientists and this exhibition is a good way to encourage youngsters. We have also arranged lectures and talks by the scientists for the benefit of students,” says Praveer Asthana, Head of INSPIRE and Mega Science Divisions, Department of Science and Technology, Delhi. He emphasised that more and more students should take up science as a career.

Iconic scientific organisations from all over the world, including European Organization for Nuclear Research (CERN), Facility for Antiproton and Ion Research (FAIR), India-based Neutrino Observatory (INO), International Thermonuclear Experimental Reactor (ITER), Laser Interferometer Gravitational-Wave Observatory (LIGO), Major Atmospheric Cherenkov Experiments (MACE), Square Kilometre Array (SKA) and Thirty Meter Telescope (TMT).

Stay up to date on all the latest Delhi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
National Science Centre
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | File/PTI)
Government to bring new law to link Aadhaar to Voter ID?
Election Commission of India (File Photo | PTI)
Parties should not give tickets to those with criminal background: EC to SC
Indian cricket team captain Virat Kohli. (Photo | PTI)
New Zealand guys are so nice, can't think of revenge: Virat Kohli
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman. (File Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
Low GST collections: Budget to remain conservative with tax revenue target

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Ashwin Sanghi | Facebook
Better off writing for goldfish than human beings: Ashwin Sanghi at JLF 2020
Police deployed outside Mamatha Old Age Home (left). An inmate of the home helped out by a cop (right)(Photo | Express)
Several old age home inmates rescued in Hyderabad after management accused of torture and harassment
Gallery
Kabir Khan's 'The Forgotten Army: Azaadi Ke  Liye' is just the beginning! Here are four more Amazon Original series streaming this year that can leave Indian viewers on the edge of their seats. (Screengrabs)
Excited about The Forgotten Army? Five Indian Amazon Prime series to watch in 2020 | Mirzapur, The Family Man and more...
Writer-director Padmarajan, one of the most gifted individuals in the history of Malayalam movie industry, passed away on this day 29 years ago. For the uninitiated, not accustomed to this genius' creations, here are five movies to begin with. For his fan
Vineyards of passion and bloody beaches: 5 eternal Padmarajan films for movie buffs 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp