Home Cities Delhi

Nominations of nearly 698 candidates found valid post scrutiny: Delhi poll body

On the last day of filing nominations on Tuesday, over 800 nominations were filed for the 70 assembly constituencies.

Published: 24th January 2020 12:11 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th January 2020 12:39 AM   |  A+A-

voting, vote, elections

Image used for representational purpose only

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Nominations of nearly 700 candidates for the February 8 Delhi elections have been found to be valid by poll authorities after scrutiny, officials said on Thursday.

As many as 1,029 candidates had filed 1,528 nominations for the Delhi Assembly elections, according to data shared by the Delhi CEO's Office on Wednesday.

On the last day of filing nominations on Tuesday, over 800 nominations were filed for the 70 assembly constituencies.

"Nominations of 698 candidates have been found valid for the February 8 Delhi elections by poll authorities after scrutiny," a senior official of the CEO's Office said.

Of the total 1,029 candidates, 187 are women, he had said on Wednesday. These nominations also include the 'cover' candidates. The last date to file nominations was January 21 and the same can be withdrawn by Friday.

The election will see a triangular fight between the Aam Aadmi Party, Bharatiya Janata Party and the Congress.

Polling will be held on February 8 and the results declared on February 11. According to the final electoral roll, over 1.46 crore people are eligible to exercise their franchise.

Stay up to date on all the latest Delhi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Delhi poll body Delhi elections
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | File/PTI)
Government to bring new law to link Aadhaar to Voter ID?
Election Commission of India (File Photo | PTI)
Parties should not give tickets to those with criminal background: EC to SC
Indian cricket team captain Virat Kohli. (Photo | PTI)
New Zealand guys are so nice, can't think of revenge: Virat Kohli
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman. (File Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
Low GST collections: Budget to remain conservative with tax revenue target

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Ashwin Sanghi | Facebook
Better off writing for goldfish than human beings: Ashwin Sanghi at JLF 2020
Police deployed outside Mamatha Old Age Home (left). An inmate of the home helped out by a cop (right)(Photo | Express)
Several old age home inmates rescued in Hyderabad after management accused of torture and harassment
Gallery
Kabir Khan's 'The Forgotten Army: Azaadi Ke  Liye' is just the beginning! Here are four more Amazon Original series streaming this year that can leave Indian viewers on the edge of their seats. (Screengrabs)
Excited about The Forgotten Army? Five Indian Amazon Prime series to watch in 2020 | Mirzapur, The Family Man and more...
Writer-director Padmarajan, one of the most gifted individuals in the history of Malayalam movie industry, passed away on this day 29 years ago. For the uninitiated, not accustomed to this genius' creations, here are five movies to begin with. For his fan
Vineyards of passion and bloody beaches: 5 eternal Padmarajan films for movie buffs 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp