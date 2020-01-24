Over 28 vehicles, including 16 cars gutted in massive parking lot inferno in Delhi

Home Cities Delhi

The incident comes a week after a fire broke out in an open ground opposite Vivek Vihar police station behind Ginger hotel where 14 cars were affected.

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: At least 28 vehicles including 16 cars were gutted in a massive fire in east Delhi’s Mansarovar Park area early on Thursday.

Delhi Fire Chief Atul Garg said that the call reporting the fire was received around 2.45 am in a DDA parking lot. “The fire engulfed 16 old cars, nine bikes, three scooters in DDA parking. Six fire tenders were rushed to the spot,” Garg said.

Owing to the location and time of the incident, no casualties or injuries were reported. Officials said that the old cars were parked there for sale-purchase purpose. Police said that cause of the fire was being ascertained and that an investigation was on.

Those were also old cars and were kept for the purpose of sale and purchase. A dealer who is into the business had parked the vehicles there.

Last year, 50 vehicles were gutted in a major fire mishap at a dumping ground in Sagarpur.

History repeats itself  

