Ahead of last leg of campaigning for Delhi elections, BJP plans mega outreach

NEW DELHI: Desperate to end its 21-year exile from Delhi’s political space, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is ready to unleash an extensive outreach programme on voters in the last legs of electioneering in the national capital.

True to its intent, party leaders have fanned out to the length and breadth of the city, holding 400 public meetings and a direct dialogue with voters every day.

As part of the outreach, top leaders, including party president JP Nadda, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, cabinet ministers, Delhi MPs, MLAs, mayors and other elected members of the BJP –run municipal corporations, as well as city-based functionaries, would hold booth-level meetings as the city counts down to the February 8 elections.



Polling will be held in 13,000 booths, across 70 constituencies. A BJP functionary, privy to the scheduling of the party’s poll gatherings, said as many as 12, 000 hyper-local meetings are planned over the next

12 days.

Union minister and the poll in-charge of Delhi BJP Prakash Javadekar on Friday said as many as 250 leaders will be on the streets, addressing minimum four meetings every day. “We’ll hold meetings at every booth and our leaders will also interact with locals,” Javadekar said.

Co-convenor of Delhi BJP’s poll management committee, Satish Upadhyay said that the party is set to intensify its campaign from Saturday. Over the last two days, around 400 such meetings were organised successfully, he said.



“We’ve decided to go big on the Citizenship (Amendment) Act, abrogation of Article 370, Ram Temple and triple talaq. Our campaign will centered around these issues, as well as nationalism. The ongoing Shaheen Bagh protest will find mention in every rally and meeting. People are seeking stern action against the protestors causing a nuisance on roads,” said a senior BJP leader.

The leader said in the coming days, the BJP would go lock stock and barrel at the ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP). Speaking at a press conference at Delhi BJP headquarters, Javadekar questioned the veracity of the protest at Shaheen Bagh, alleging that AAP and Congress are trying to polarise the elections.

“People (at Shaheen Bagh) have been raising slogans like ‘Jinnah Wali Azadi’. The voters of Delhi will now have to decide whether they want to go with people chanting ‘Jinnah Wali Azadi’ or a government which strives to uphold the slogan ‘Bharat Mata Ki Jai’.



Congress leaders have been visiting Shaheen Bagh. Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia has made it clear that his party supports them. The protesters are being misled,” he said.