'BJP will make Delhi best capital city in the world', says Amit Shah

Speaking at an rally at Karawal Nagar on Friday evening, Amit Shah said the people of Delhi gave 15 years to the Congress and six to AAP, but they failed to ring in changes.

Published: 25th January 2020 08:44 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th January 2020 08:44 AM   |  A+A-

BJP chief Amit Shah

Union Home Minister Amit Shah (Photo | PTI)

By Rahiba R. Parveen
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Union Home Minister Amit Shah launched a scathing attack on the ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Friday, saying it failed its promises made ahead of the 2015 Assembly elections. He urged voters to give the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) a chance to work for the betterment of people in the national capital.

Speaking at a rally at Karawal Nagar on Friday evening, Shah said the people of Delhi gave 15 years to the Congress and six to AAP, but they failed to ring in changes. He said, if elected, the BJP, under the stewardship of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, would break new grounds in putting the city at par with the best.

ALSO READ: Amit Shah blames Congress, AAP for 'provoking people, orchestrating CAA riots' in Delhi

“We assure you that under the able guidance of Modiji, we will turn Delhi into the best capital city in the world. The change, under Modiji, which is being felt elsewhere in the country, would be felt in Delhi as well,” the Union home minister said.

“Think carefully before you vote. There’s a difference between the one who delivers on his promises and the one who reneges on them. The AAP has taken the city back by at least a decade,” Shah said at a nukkad meet in Sonia Vihar. 

He also accused the AAP of failing to build the promised schools, colleges and hospitals and augmenting public transport.

Drawing a parallel between Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and Congress MP Rahul Gandhi, Shah said both toed the line of Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan in opposing the abrogation of Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir and implementation of the Citizenship (Amendment) Act.

