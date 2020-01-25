Home Cities Delhi

Metro services to be partially curtailed on Republic Day in Delhi

On-Line 2, the entry and exit at Central Secretariat and Udyog Bhawan Metro stations will remain closed from till Noon.

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The services of Delhi Metro will be partially curtailed on Sunday as part of the security arrangements for the Republic Day celebrations as per the instructions of Delhi Police.

The Delhi Metro Road Corporation (DMRC) has partially modified schedules of – Line 2 (HUDA City Centre – Samaypur Badli), and Line 6 (Kashmere Gate-Raja Nahar Singh). 

ALSO READ: This year get a 360-degree view of Republic Day parade

Entry and exit gates of Patel Chowk and Lok Kalyan Marg Metro stations will also remain closed from 8.45 am to noon and the Central Secretariat station will only be used for interchange of passengers between Line 2 and Line 6, the DMRC said in a statement. 

On-Line 6 (Kashmere Gate —Raja Nahar Singh), the metro stations —  ITO, Delhi Gate, Lal Quila,
Jama Masjid will remain open throughout the day.

However, certain entry and exit gates at these stations will remain closed from the start of revenue services till noon. Metro services on Phase-III corridors where services for the public start from 8 am on Sundays, will commence at 6 am on 26th January only to facilitate the public to attend Republic Day celebrations.  

All metro parking lots closed 

All-Metro parking lots will remain closed from 6 am on the 25 of January to 2.00 PM on the 26 of January. This step has been taken as part of the security arrangements.

