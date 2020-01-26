Home Cities Delhi

Amit Shah slams Arvind Kejriwal, says 'AAP government tops chart of liars'

Assembly elections in Delhi are scheduled to take place on February 8 while votes will be counted on February 11.

Published: 26th January 2020 09:51 PM  |   Last Updated: 26th January 2020 09:51 PM   |  A+A-

Union Home Minister Amit Shah along with Delhi BJP President Manoj Tiwari during a roadshow ahead of Delhi assembly polls

Union Home Minister Amit Shah along with Delhi BJP President Manoj Tiwari during a roadshow ahead of Delhi assembly polls. (Photo | ANI)

By ANI

NEW DELHI: Campaigning for BJP for the Delhi Assembly elections scheduled on February 8, Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday slammed Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and alleged that his government stands nowhere other than topping the chart of liars.

"Various surveys are conducted across the country. One government tops in pure water, another ranks number one in road construction and some other in electrification. But Kejriwal's government stands nowhere other than topping the chart of liars," Shah said while addressing a rally here.

In 2015, Arvind Kejriwal's Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) got a landslide victory by winning 67 of the 70 Assembly seats in the national capital.

TAGS
Delhi Assembly elections Delhi Polls 2020 AAP Amit Shah Delhi Elections
