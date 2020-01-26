Home Cities Delhi

Who's to be blamed for five deaths in Delhi's Bhajanpura building collapse?

The report particulalrly pointed to 22 coaching centres that were functioning, flouting all the norms and laws.

Published: 26th January 2020 04:40 PM  |   Last Updated: 26th January 2020 04:40 PM   |  A+A-

Around 30 students, all minors, were attending classes at the coaching centre when the two upper floors of the four-storey building collapsed, trapping them under the debris.

Around 30 students, all minors, were attending classes at the coaching centre when the two upper floors of the four-storey building collapsed, trapping them under the debris. (Photo | PTI)

By IANS

NEW DELHI: Five lives, including 4 students, were lost in the Bhajanpura area in north-east Delhi on Saturday evening as an under-construction structure came crashing on a building that housed a coaching centre.

Who is to be blamed for the incident? According to an 2019 Delhi Fire Service (DFS) survey, there are around 3,000-4,000 coaching centres in the national capital that lacked the necessary fire-prevention and fire-fighting infrastructure.

The report particulalrly pointed to 22 coaching centres that were functioning, flouting all the norms and laws.

Also, the DFS that comes under the Delhi government lacks necessary manpower to deal with the crisis. The DFS doesn't have the authority to take any administrative or legal action against coaching centres that flouted the rules.

ALSO READ: Four minor students among 5 killed as two floors of building collapses in Delhi's Bhajanpura

At the most, the DFS can send the file to the Delhi government department for legal and statutory proceedings.

Saturday's tragic incident is another case of the slow pace at which the government machineries function.

"Apart from coaching centres, there are thousands of paying guest (PG) accommodations in areas, like Gandhi Nagar, Mukherjee Nagar, South Extension, Janakpuri-Vikaspuri, Shakarpur and Pandav Nagar, that are flouting all rules and regulations. In some PGs, up to 8 students are accommodated in one room. In case of an untoward incident, they won't be able to escape as these areas are densely populated," a DFS official told IANS.

These businesses were being run in collusion with the police, municipal corporation, the Delhi Development Authority (DDA) and other such agencies that had the power to initiate or undertake legal action, the official said.

The unfortunate incident of Bhajanpur and eventual loss of innocent lives could have been prevented with timely action by the authorities concerned.

Stay up to date on all the latest Delhi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Bhajanpura Bhajanpura building Bhajanpura building collapse
India Matters
Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot (File Photo | Twitter)
Rajasthan House votes against CAA amid opposition, 3rd state to do so
Pakistan Cricket Board (Photo | The Real PCB Twitter)
If India skip Asia Cup, Pakistan won't play 2021 T20 World Cup there: PCB
When a Hindu man became saviour for a Muslim family in Kolkata
For representational purposes
Kerala braces to combat coronavirus, set to adopt WHO treatment protocol

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Students create Indian flag from 5000 postcards addressed to Indian Army
‘Don’t make education part of your dirty politics’: Arvind Kejriwal hits back at Amit Shah
Gallery
The Indian national flag was unfurled by the protestors at Shaheen Bagh in the national capital on the occasion of 71st Republic Day. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Grandmas of Shaheen Bagh hoist Tricolour on 71st Republic Day
India celebrated the 71st Republic Day on Sunday with a grand military parade and exhibition of its history, cultural diversity and strategic weaponry at the Rajpath. (Photo | Shriram B N, EPS)
Republic Day @ 71: India's rich cultural heritage, military might on display
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp