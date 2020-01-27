Beyond Designs Home and Bistro: Where aesthetics and food meet

Nikita Sharma By

Express News Service

Delhi’s design district on MG Road has got a new shopping-cum-dining destination that will make your shopping a visual and culinary delight. Luxury furniture and lifestyle brand Beyond Designs has launched Beyond Designs Home and Bistro that offers home accessories celebrating handcrafted traditions from around the world, and exquisite dining options.

Architect, interior designer and co-founder Neha Gupta says, “We have created a food space that is high on aesthetics. Here, one can experience food within art, and art within food. Even the bistro is loaded with art works.”

The French-style bistro has chandeliers and is furnished with white marble-top tables, chic cane chairs that redefine vintage, and classic sofas upholstered in floral fabric. One can spot antique-inspired accessories, some created in-house, others sourced from around the globe.

Gupta says, “Whenever I travel, I pick out things and curate them in a unique manner. I look for interesting things, and put them together in a more contemporary way. I just give these pieces a new look without disturbing them. Not even a single screw is put to them.”

Open from 10 am till 7 pm, the bistro serves a collection of delish breakfasts, lavish lunches and a luxe high tea menu.

“We have introduced European menu with an Asian twist. With this experimental menu, we are serving healthy meals. Pizzas and pastas are also there but they sit quietly in the kids menu,” she adds.

Having enjoyed the shopping-cum-dining phenomenon at prestigious addresses abroad, Neha wanted to bring the concept to India.“Earlier, it was a separate restaurant that I was running in partnership with someone. But then, I thought of starting something of my own. So we removed the full wall partition and made it a part of the home,” says Gupta.