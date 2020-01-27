Home Cities Delhi

Beyond Designs Home and Bistro: Where aesthetics and food meet

Open from 10 am till 7 pm, the bistro serves a collection of delish breakfasts, lavish lunches and a luxe high tea menu.

Published: 27th January 2020 08:35 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th January 2020 08:35 AM   |  A+A-

(Clockwise from top) The bistro adjoining the store; stone sculpture of a mythological creature called Yali, which are demons used to protect temples in South India; a three-tier feature light that weighs more than 100kg; a salad from the bistro; an old Mughal stone panel depicting door-like carvings that has been framed to create a modern presentation

(Clockwise from top) The bistro adjoining the store; stone sculpture of a mythological creature called Yali, which are demons used to protect temples in South India; a three-tier feature light that weighs more than 100kg; a salad from the bistro; an old Mughal stone panel depicting door-like carvings that has been framed to create a modern presentation

By Nikita Sharma
Express News Service

Delhi’s design district on MG Road has got a new shopping-cum-dining destination that will make your shopping a visual and culinary delight. Luxury furniture and lifestyle brand Beyond Designs has launched Beyond Designs Home and Bistro that offers home accessories celebrating handcrafted traditions from around the world, and exquisite dining options.

Architect, interior designer and co-founder Neha Gupta says, “We have created a food space that is high on aesthetics. Here, one can experience food within art, and art within food. Even the bistro is loaded with art works.”

The French-style bistro has chandeliers and is furnished with white marble-top tables, chic cane chairs that redefine vintage, and classic sofas upholstered in floral fabric. One can spot antique-inspired accessories, some created in-house, others sourced from around the globe.

Gupta says, “Whenever I travel, I pick out things and curate them in a unique manner. I look for interesting things, and put them together in a more contemporary way. I just give these pieces a new look without disturbing them. Not even a single screw is put to them.”

Open from 10 am till 7 pm, the bistro serves a collection of delish breakfasts, lavish lunches and a luxe high tea menu.

“We have introduced European menu with an Asian twist. With this experimental menu, we are serving healthy meals. Pizzas and pastas are also there but they sit quietly in the kids menu,” she adds.

Having enjoyed the shopping-cum-dining phenomenon at prestigious addresses abroad, Neha wanted to bring the concept to India.“Earlier, it was a separate restaurant that I was running in partnership with someone. But then, I thought of starting something of my own. So we removed the full wall partition and made it a part of the home,” says Gupta.

Stay up to date on all the latest Delhi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Delhi shopping cum dinning destination
India Matters
BSF personnel patrolling Indo-Bangla international border. (File| PTI)
NRC fears? Reverse crossovers to Bangladesh shoot up in Bengal, Assam
Ramzan Khan (centre), father of BHU Sanskrit professor Firoz Khan, whose appointment has triggered protests, with locals at his residence in Jaipur | PTI
I owe my Padma award to 'gau seva': Bhajan singer Ramzan Khan
Representational image (Express Illustrations)
Behind Karnataka's jail walls, 78 convicts take up higher studies
For representational purposes
Budget 2020: Centre may give some, take some on tax prospects

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Each child was given a blue kit with tools they will require to build their robots.
WATCH: Students use robots to plant saplings
Basketball legend Kobe Bryant and daughter die in a helicopter crash
Gallery
World no. 1-ranked Nadal kept his thoughts to himself and limited his shot-making to the more traditional variety in an entertaining 6-3, 3-6, 7-6 (6), 7-6 (4) victory over home-crowd favorite Nick Kyrgios on Monday to reach the Australian Open quarterfinals and get closer to a record-tying 20th Grand Slam title. (Photo | AP)
Missed Monday's Rafael Nadal vs Nick Kyrgios? Here is what you need to know about the Australian Open fixture
The 62nd edition of the Annual Grammy Awards at the Staples Center on Sunday, January 26, 2020 brought in many surprises and shocks at the same time. Here are the list of winners who stole the show. (Photo | AP)
Grammys 2020: From Billie Eilish to Lil Nas X, check out full list of winners
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp