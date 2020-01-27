Delhi poll: Music composer Vishal Dadlani to campaign for AAP from January 28

By IANS

NEW DELHI: Music composer Vishal Dadlani, a vocal supporter of the Aam Aadmi Party, will hit the Delhi streets from Tuesday to campaign for the party with three roadshows during the day.



ALSO READ | Press broom button so hard that AAP breaks its 2015 record: Delhi CM Kejriwal

According to the AAP, the only celebrity in the AAP's star campaigner list will hold roadshows in Madipur, Moti Nagar and Tilak Nagar during the day.

Dadlani had composed theme song for the party in both 2020 and 2015 Assembly elections.

Delhi is going for polls on February 8.