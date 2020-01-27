Glocal experiments with molecular

Home Cities Delhi

The tikkas come smothered in cream and cheese, their buttery flavour and texture nicely contrasted by the piquant Habanero sauce accompanying them.

Smoked Baby back Pork Ribs and Hot Asian Stone Bowl

By Shantanu David
While size may not matter in some instances, it very much does so in others. Luckily then the recently – opened Molecule Air Bar, despite its name, dishes out food and drinks that go big on flavour as well as substance.

Sprawled over two floors above the Mercedes-Benz showroom at Green Park, Molecule is split between a lounge area, littered with sci-fi pop culture references, surmounted by a spread-out terrace space dotted with gazebos. The food and drinks are correspondingly futuristic, incorporating elements of molecular gastronomy into a contemporary glocal menu.

Given that we’re in an Air Bar it only makes sense to begin with some Air Bread, comprising puff pastries (see what we did there) aren’t exactly lighter than air, but then neither is the air in Delhi. Instead, heavy with melting gooey cheese and sliced Achari Chicken Tikka, the amuse-bouche is studded with pearls of green chilli caviar, all coming together to make a mean mouthful.

Sticking with the molecular gastronomy motif, we next summon up the Dragon Smoke Popcorn, which is fiery spiced popcorn tempered with liquid nitrogen. Providing for a cool bite with a hot finish, it’s got way more than a snowball’s chance in hell as a great bar snack.

And blessed are we that it is. Molecule has a litany of liquors and its cocktail collective is more than enough to fortify one’s spirits, with separate sections of Gin and Tonic, Long Island Iced Teas and other classic varietals, apart from its own take on other old fashioned ones (including the Old Fashioned). A special mention must be made of the Your Mood Your Cocktail, wherein the mixologist will shake things up just as you like it; choose your poison and flavour profile, and then imbibe away.

Returning to the victuals side of things, next up are the Four Cheese Chicken Tikka and Laal Maas Ravioli, the latter a Chef’s Special, according to the menu, as is our final dish of the evening, Smoked Baby Back Pork Ribs.

The tikkas come smothered in cream and cheese, their buttery flavour and texture nicely contrasted by the piquant Habanero sauce accompanying them. More gravy-licious (and far more piquant) is the ravioli, or rather the sauce in which it’s tossed. The firm but tender medallions, stuffed with desiccated mutton, slosh in a thick red gravy, which is as spicy as it looks, without actually burning our taste buds.  

This is all for the good as we need every last one for the Smoked Baby Back Pork Ribs, which come falling off the bone, every morsel, or molecule even, of the meat sequestered with a complex sweet, spicy and sour marinade.

The dessert is simple, by which we mean a Gulab Jamun Cheesecake, which comprises slivers of gulab jamun layered with blueberry compote amid the tastes and textures of cheesecake itself. You can be assured that we didn’t leave an atom of it on our plate.

Meal for two: `2,000 (Including taxes)
At: A3, 2nd Floor, Green Park Main Road

