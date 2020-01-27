Home Cities Delhi

Last Republic Day parade before Rajpath makeover

Samsun Mumei, from Manipur, believes heritage should be given priority over development.Sources, however, said no heritage buildings will be demolished.

Published: 27th January 2020 08:59 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th January 2020 08:59 AM   |  A+A-

Indian Army tanks roll past Rajpath during the 71st Republic Day celebrations in New Delhi.

Indian Army tanks roll past Rajpath during the 71st Republic Day celebrations in New Delhi. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: For 85-year-old Keval Krishna, this year’s Republic Day parade on the Rajpath had a special significance as it was one of the last such processions on the historic stretch before being redeveloped under the Central Vista renovation plan.

“I am aware that the government plans to redevelop the Central Vista. The Rajpath may not look the same... The old Rajpath will be remembered and the new one welcomed,” Krishna, from Punjab, said.
The redevelopment project of Central Vista envisages a triangular Parliament building next to the existing one, common Central Secretariat and the revamping of the 3-km-long Rajpath — from Rashtrapati Bhavan till India Gate.

According to sources, the historic Rajpath will go for redevelopment works soon after hosting the Republic Day parade in 2021. Many others voiced concerns about the project affecting the heritage of Lutyens’ Delhi.

Samsun Mumei, from Manipur, believes heritage should be given priority over development. Sources, however, said no heritage buildings will be demolished.

With agency inputs

