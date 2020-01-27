Home Cities Delhi

Nobel laureate Abhijit V Banerjee on Randomised Control Trail at Jaipur Literature Festival

Since receiving the Nobel, Banerjee has been on a world wind tour across the country, Banerjee says the one thing that has definitely changed is the number of selfies.

Prayaag Akbar in conversation with Nobel Laureate Abhijit V Banerjee

By Angela Paljor
Express News Service

The fourth day of the Jaipur Literature Festival which coincided with the Republic Day saw an out-pour of visitors. Making the day extra special was the session by Abhijit V Banerjee, who recently received the Nobel Prize in Economics for his work in Randomised Control Trail (RCT).

Since receiving the Nobel, Banerjee has been on a world tour across the country, Banerjee says the one thing that has definitely changed is the number of selfies. “The first months are moody but hopefully people will forget what I look like. I’m trying very hard to reestablish normality, whether I succeed or not, we will see,” said the Nobel Laureate, who recalling the ceremony added, “In some ways it was wonderful. It was like an extended party but with many four-hour dinners, where you are not allowed to get up unless and until the king gets up. So, if you need to go to the toilet, its tough luck.”

Talking about his work which was a break from the conventional model development economics, Banerjee shared, “One thing that Randomised Control Trail does is that if you want to know the answer to a question is test it directly. I don’t need to know what the model is. If I take a claim that is quite pernicious, is the idea that if you give people money they became lazy. If you look at the way the economists have thought about it, it is almost built into the assumptions they make and therefore they assume that they are true. So, if you look at the data by RCT, you see that’s not true.  There’s a bunch of unconditional cash transfers. But there is no evidence that’d they stop working or their hours of work go down.”In a sense it liberates you from the dogma that anything you do our intervention you make is tested on the field.

About RCT
Economics Nobel laureates –Abhijit Banerjee, Esther Duflo and Michael Kremer used RCTs to curb global poverty. Kremer first used RCT to study the impact of free meals and books had on learning in Kenyan schools. Banerjee and Duflo then tried it in India, and wrote a book.

