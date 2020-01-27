Home Cities Delhi

Plea challenges Jamia VC appointment: Delhi HC seeks Centre stand

The denial of clearance was revoked after the MHRD's intervention, the petition has alleged.

Published: 27th January 2020 07:53 PM  |   Last Updated: 27th January 2020 07:53 PM   |  A+A-

Vice-chancellor of Delhi's Jamia Millia Islamia university Najma Akhtar.

Vice-chancellor of Delhi's Jamia Millia Islamia university Najma Akhtar. (Photo | Twitter)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The Delhi High Court on Monday sought response of the Centre and Jamia Millia Islamia (JMI) on a plea challenging appointment of the current Vice-Chancellor (VC) of the university.

Justice A K Chawla issued notice to the Ministry of Human Resource Development (MHRD), Central Vigilance Commission (CVC), University Grants Commission (UGC), the varsity and its VC, Najma Akhtar, seeking their stand on the petition by a lawyer.

The plea by M Ehtesham-ul-Haque, a JMI alumnus, has alleged that Akhtar's appointment was invalid for the reasons that the search committee, to select prospective candidates for the post, was constituted illegally and that she had been denied CVC clearance initially.

READ| Everybody has right to protest, but with responsibility: Jamia VC Najma Akhtar

The denial of clearance was revoked after the MHRD's intervention, the petition has alleged.

"It is submitted that the entire process culminating into the impugned appointment of Najma Akhtar is a colourable exercise of power and in flagrant violation and total non-compliance of the statutory provisions of the Jamia Millia Islamia Act, 1988," it has claimed.

The petition has sought that her appointment as VC be declared as "illegal, arbitrary, void ab initio and non est in law".

Stay up to date on all the latest Delhi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Delhi High Court Jamia Millia Islamia Najma Akhtar
India Matters
BSF personnel patrolling Indo-Bangla international border. (File| PTI)
NRC fears? Reverse crossovers to Bangladesh shoot up in Bengal, Assam
Ramzan Khan (centre), father of BHU Sanskrit professor Firoz Khan, whose appointment has triggered protests, with locals at his residence in Jaipur | PTI
I owe my Padma award to 'gau seva': Bhajan singer Ramzan Khan
Representational image (Express Illustrations)
Behind Karnataka's jail walls, 78 convicts take up higher studies
For representational purposes
Budget 2020: Centre may give some, take some on tax prospects

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Each child was given a blue kit with tools they will require to build their robots.
WATCH: Students use robots to plant saplings
Basketball legend Kobe Bryant and daughter die in a helicopter crash
Gallery
World no. 1-ranked Nadal kept his thoughts to himself and limited his shot-making to the more traditional variety in an entertaining 6-3, 3-6, 7-6 (6), 7-6 (4) victory over home-crowd favorite Nick Kyrgios on Monday to reach the Australian Open quarterfinals and get closer to a record-tying 20th Grand Slam title. (Photo | AP)
Missed Monday's Rafael Nadal vs Nick Kyrgios? Here is what you need to know about the Australian Open fixture
The 62nd edition of the Annual Grammy Awards at the Staples Center on Sunday, January 26, 2020 brought in many surprises and shocks at the same time. Here are the list of winners who stole the show. (Photo | AP)
Grammys 2020: From Billie Eilish to Lil Nas X, check out full list of winners
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp