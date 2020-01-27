Tableaux, pan-Indian cuisine at Bharat Parv in Red Fort

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: To give visitors a chance to witness the grandeur of the Republic Day tableaux, the Tourism Ministry on Sunday launched a five-day festival at the Red Fort.

To be organised till January 31, the annual Bharat Parv will exhibit crafts and handloom to inculcate the spirit of ‘Dekho Apna Desh’. The central theme of this year’s festival is ‘Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat’ and ‘Celebrating 150 Years of Mahatma Gandhi’.

According to the Ministry of Tourism, the idea is to celebrate the spirit of India through and promote its cultural diversity, .Bharat Parv will be open for the general public from January 26 to January 31, between 12 pm and 10 pm. Entry to the event is free and visitors will have to show their IDs.

Along with tableaux, the event will also feature special band performances by all three armed forces and will in a way extend Republic Day celebrations for visitors.

Visitors can also experience cultural performances by North Central Zone Cultural Centre (NCZCC) and states.

The festival will also host over 50 food stalls from different states of the country.It will also feature 27 theme pavilions by states and ministries and will have more than 75 craft pavilions to offer the

visitors an experience of the different kinds of crafts in the country.

To pay homage to Mahatma Gandhi a special pavilion depicting the Mahatma’s life and his teachings has been put up. The first edition of this event was held in 2016.