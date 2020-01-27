Home Cities Delhi

Top events at India Art Fair

With India Art Fair right across the corner, we list down top not to be missed events at the prestigious fair.

Painting

By Express News Service

With India Art Fair right across the corner, we list down top not to be missed events at the prestigious fair. Among the many cultural offerings at the fair will be a photography project by Martin Parr, a solo exhibtion of the work of Somnath Hore and a talk on pop art legend Andy Warhol, among other collateral events:

Workshop:
Collective Collage Workshop with Ghiora Aharoni
Till: January 31, 2:30pm - 3:30pm
Learning Space, IAF Bookshop & Cafe
A collaborative approach to art making the surrealist art practice ‘cadavre exquis’ will be used by New York artist Ghiora Aharoni. Here, this multidisciplinary artist will demonstrate the interconnectivity of languages and culture narratives. A collage will be used where articipants will add words in their native language, as well as images. This will be passed along to the next person a collage. This will eventually create a series of visual, linguistic and fantastical narratives. The workshop will end with participants taking home each collage, signed by every participant.

Project:
Martin Parr: Live Photography Project, 2020
On: January 31 -  February 2
Inspiring to many, Magnum photographer Martin Parr will photograph the entire landscape, including both people and exhibits, at India Art Fair on his Canon camera. Acclaimed for taking an intimate and satirical look at aspects of modern life, Parr’s photographs has struck a chord among many admirers. His live photography will be presented at his booth.

Exhibition:
Ecstasy in Suffering: A Solo Show by Somnath Hore
Till: January 31
Visual Art Gallery & Open Palm Court, India Habitat Center, Lodhi Road, New Delhi, India
The scintillating graphic works by Somnath Hore is a vintage repository in India. The late Bengal Master’s works on paper is carefully culled from the Savara Foundation for the Arts collection. Prints range from the 1940s through the 1980s and toffer a a contemplative insight. Hore is regarded as an avant-garde sculptor of his time, and his artworks including etching, lithography and intaglio printmaking are nothing short of exceptional. As the works on paper are sensitive to the environement, these prints can only be displayed publicly for a short time and in limited light. This facet makes it all the more important to see the works.

TALK:
The Warhol Talk with Thomas Girst and Jose Carlos Diaz
On: January 31; 3:30pm - 4:15pm
A leading figure in the visual art movement pop art, Andy Warhol has been the centre of many artists talks. His admirers and critics will get a sense of his life and career at the India Art Fair. BMW Group’s Head of Cultural Engagement, Dr Thomas Girst, and Curator of The Andy Warhol Museum, Jose Carlos Diaz, is to share share lesser-known facets of Andy Warhol’s fascinating life and career, including the story of his 1979 BMW Art Car. Girst has been the global Head of Cultural Engagement at the BMW Group, and José Carlos Diaz was a 2018 fellow at the Center for Curatorial Leadership (CCL).

