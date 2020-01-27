Volvo India to get a BS-VI compliant engine, diesel engine to be discontinued

Home Cities Delhi

Incidentally, this the first SUV in the Volvo lineup in India to get a BS-VI compliant engine. With the introduction of this engine, Volvo has announced that they will be discontinuing the diesel version as part of their move away from diesel engines in the future.

As a product, the car has received accolades for the way it looks. It is a stunning machine that boasts attention to detail and looks extremely proportionate. A head-turner for sure, this SUV has made inroads in the Indian market and with the new engine, we expect to see even more of them around.

Powering the XC40 R-Design is the T4 turbo petrol motor that displaces 1,969 cc and churns out a solid 190 PS of power and 300 Nm of peak torque. The engine is paired with Aisin 8-speed automatic transmission that is quick to shift between gears. Both the engine and gearbox show a high level of refinement and to add to the drive experience, the manufacturer is offering the XC40 R-Design with four modes to choose from that change the car’s response, allowing you to choose a mode that suits your current driving conditions.

A comfortable SUV that is just right for our cities, the XC40 is also a joy to take on a cruise down a stretch of open highway. It is flawless in terms of overall ride and handling dynamics and does a good job of holding its line.

Volvo XC40 prices start from Rs 39.9 lakh.

