We have to break our 2015 record, says AAP leader Arvind Kejriwal

By IANS

NEW DELHI: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Monday held roadshows in Narela and Bawana Assembly constituencies and urged people to vote for the ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) in higher numbers so that they can break their own record of 2015.

The AAP had won 67 of the 70 seats in Delhi in the 2015 Assembly polls, and in 2020 is aiming for an even higher target.

Addressing the hundreds of people who came for the roadshow, Kejriwal urged them to step out on February 8 to cast their votes.

"I urge you to step out on February 8 and cast your vote. Press the "broom" button (AAP's election symbol) so hard that we will break the record of 2015," Kejriwal said as he thanked people for coming for the roadshow despite cold and drizzle.

Hundreds of volunteers, holding placards, joined Kejriwal as they danced to the tune of the party's campaign song -- "Lage raho Kejriwal".

Kejriwal was accompanied by Sharad Chauhan, party's MLA candidate from Narela during his roadshow in Narela. Bawana MLA candidate Jai Bhagwan Upkar accompanied Kejriwal as he held the roadshow in the constituency.

Later in the evening, Kejriwal will hold another roadshow at Gandhi Nagar.

Delhi is going to the polls on February 8.