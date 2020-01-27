Home Cities Delhi

We have to break our 2015 record, says AAP leader Arvind Kejriwal

The AAP had won 67 of the 70 seats in Delhi in the 2015 Assembly polls, and in 2020 is aiming for an even higher target.

Published: 27th January 2020 01:21 PM  |   Last Updated: 27th January 2020 03:52 PM   |  A+A-

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)

By IANS

NEW DELHI: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Monday held roadshows in Narela and Bawana Assembly constituencies and urged people to vote for the ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) in higher numbers so that they can break their own record of 2015.

The AAP had won 67 of the 70 seats in Delhi in the 2015 Assembly polls, and in 2020 is aiming for an even higher target.

Addressing the hundreds of people who came for the roadshow, Kejriwal urged them to step out on February 8 to cast their votes.

"I urge you to step out on February 8 and cast your vote. Press the "broom" button (AAP's election symbol) so hard that we will break the record of 2015," Kejriwal said as he thanked people for coming for the roadshow despite cold and drizzle.

Hundreds of volunteers, holding placards, joined Kejriwal as they danced to the tune of the party's campaign song -- "Lage raho Kejriwal".

Kejriwal was accompanied by Sharad Chauhan, party's MLA candidate from Narela during his roadshow in Narela. Bawana MLA candidate Jai Bhagwan Upkar accompanied Kejriwal as he held the roadshow in the constituency.

Later in the evening, Kejriwal will hold another roadshow at Gandhi Nagar.

Delhi is going to the polls on February 8.

Stay up to date on all the latest Delhi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
delhi Arvind Kejriwal Delhi Assembly Elections
India Matters
BSF personnel patrolling Indo-Bangla international border. (File| PTI)
NRC fears? Reverse crossovers to Bangladesh shoot up in Bengal, Assam
Ramzan Khan (centre), father of BHU Sanskrit professor Firoz Khan, whose appointment has triggered protests, with locals at his residence in Jaipur | PTI
I owe my Padma award to 'gau seva': Bhajan singer Ramzan Khan
Representational image (Express Illustrations)
Behind Karnataka's jail walls, 78 convicts take up higher studies
For representational purposes
Budget 2020: Centre may give some, take some on tax prospects

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Each child was given a blue kit with tools they will require to build their robots.
WATCH: Students use robots to plant saplings
Basketball legend Kobe Bryant and daughter die in a helicopter crash
Gallery
World no. 1-ranked Nadal kept his thoughts to himself and limited his shot-making to the more traditional variety in an entertaining 6-3, 3-6, 7-6 (6), 7-6 (4) victory over home-crowd favorite Nick Kyrgios on Monday to reach the Australian Open quarterfinals and get closer to a record-tying 20th Grand Slam title. (Photo | AP)
Missed Monday's Rafael Nadal vs Nick Kyrgios? Here is what you need to know about the Australian Open fixture
The 62nd edition of the Annual Grammy Awards at the Staples Center on Sunday, January 26, 2020 brought in many surprises and shocks at the same time. Here are the list of winners who stole the show. (Photo | AP)
Grammys 2020: From Billie Eilish to Lil Nas X, check out full list of winners
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp