Why do Kejriwal, Rahul & Imran speak the same language, asks Amit Shah

Earlier during the day, Shah also held an hour long road-show along with Delhi BJP president Manoj Tiwari in Ghonda area.

Published: 27th January 2020 07:56 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th January 2020 07:56 AM   |  A+A-

Union Home Minister Amit Shah

Union Home Minister Amit Shah (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday took the attack to the Opposition leaders on Sunday, saying “Rahul Gandhi, Arvind Kejriwal and Pakistan PM Imran Khan seem to be speaking the same language.”

“CCA ho, surgical strike, NRC ho-Kejriwal, Rahul Baba aur Imran Khan Ki Bhaasha ek jaisi kyon hai? Jo Rahul bolte hain, voh Kejriwal bolte hain, aur vahee baat Imran Khan bolte hain. Inke beech rishta kya hai, ye main samajh hi nahin paaya (Why are Kejriwal, Rahul and Imran Khan speaking the same language when it comes to CAA, surgical strikes, NRC and other steps of the Modi government. I cannot fathom the relationship among them?”) Shah said at a poll rally in Rohtas Nagar area.  “When they give speeches, it seems elections are being held in Pakistan; not in India.”

Shah who is spearheading the BJP campaign in Delhi, kept on asking the crowd “who is their vote bank?” with the crowd replying ‘Shaheen Bagh’. Earlier during the day, Shah also held an hour-long road-show along with Delhi BJP president Manoj Tiwari in Ghonda area.

While Kejriwal, BJP’s main opponent, has accused Shah of ‘negative politics’, the BJP leader has charted issues like Ram temple, CAA and Shaheen Bagh to drive home his point, while attacking the AAP for ‘standing with people who instigated riots.’ “People saw buses, property and personal vehicles burning on TV. Kejriwal is responsible for that,” added Shah

Promises 2-room houses
Shah promised that if voted to power in Delhi, the BJP will ensure two-room houses to city’s slum dwellers in five years. All parties in Delhi are wooing residents of colonies to win the Feb 8 poll

