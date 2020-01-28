Home Cities Delhi

AAP goes hi-tech, presents a gateway to virtual visit by CM Arvind Kejriwal

The web interface has been loaded with the CM’s recorded statements on seven different issues that those accessing the platform could listen to.

Published: 28th January 2020 08:40 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th January 2020 08:40 AM   |  A+A-

CM Arvind Kejriwal at the launch of ‘one-to-one communication’ website in New Delhi on Monday

CM Arvind Kejriwal at the launch of ‘one-to-one communication’ website in New Delhi on Monday | Shekhar Yadav

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  Seeking a better grasp of Delhi’s poll pulse and an interaction with voters at a personal level, the ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Monday launched a portal which would enable Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal to make a virtual visit of their homes, called ‘Aapka Kejriwal Aapke Dwar (Kejriwal at your door)’, the web platform would help the CM connect with voters, who link up with him through a missed call on a toll-free number launched by the party. The portal, welcomekejriwal.in, would offer a gateway to the platform.

The web interface has been loaded with the CM’s recorded statements on seven different issues that those accessing the platform could listen to. A missed call on the toll-free number would lead one to the web link. On accessing the platform, Kejriwal would peep through a keyhole and ask for the user’s permission to visit his home. The interface would then display animations of the CM drinking water and sipping on a cup of tea while the user is directed to a list of topics — namely health, water, electricity, education, unauthorized colonies, women’s empowerment and infrastructure — to browse.

On each topic, the CM will give a detailed presentation on the work done by his government over the last five years. The most detailed are his presentations on education and health, as the CM goes on to talk about 22,000 new classrooms and mohalla clinics.“I wanted to visit every household. But it is not physically possible to visit each of the 50 lakh households in the city, a software has been developed through which I will be able to personally connect with people through the phone,” the CM said.

Personal touch
The web platform launched by AAP will enable the CM reach out to the maximum households in the city and  interact with voters

Stay up to date on all the latest Delhi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Delhi polls Arvnd Kejriwal portal for virtual home visit by Arvind Kejriwal
India Matters
BSF personnel patrolling Indo-Bangla international border. (File| PTI)
NRC fears? Reverse crossovers to Bangladesh shoot up in Bengal, Assam
Police escorting ambulance till KIMS hospital in Hubballi. (Photo | EPS)
80 km in 50 minutes: Ambulance driver pulls off impossible task to save twins
For representational purpose.
Budget may include stimulants to boost consumer demand: Report
A third successive win at Seddon Park will give them their first-ever T20I series' win on New Zealand soil, a feat they were unable to achieve on two occasions previously. (Photo | AP)
India poised for first T20 series win in New Zealand

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Real-life 'Tarzan' from Assam gets a treehouse to dodge jumbos
Each child was given a blue kit with tools they will require to build their robots.
WATCH: Students use robots to plant saplings
Gallery
World no. 1-ranked Nadal kept his thoughts to himself and limited his shot-making to the more traditional variety in an entertaining 6-3, 3-6, 7-6 (6), 7-6 (4) victory over home-crowd favorite Nick Kyrgios on Monday to reach the Australian Open quarterfinals and get closer to a record-tying 20th Grand Slam title. (Photo | AP)
Missed Monday's Rafael Nadal vs Nick Kyrgios? Here is what you need to know about the Australian Open fixture
The 62nd edition of the Annual Grammy Awards at the Staples Center on Sunday, January 26, 2020 brought in many surprises and shocks at the same time. Here are the list of winners who stole the show. (Photo | AP)
Grammys 2020: From Billie Eilish to Lil Nas X, check out full list of winners
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp