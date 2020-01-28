AAP goes hi-tech, presents a gateway to virtual visit by CM Arvind Kejriwal

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Seeking a better grasp of Delhi’s poll pulse and an interaction with voters at a personal level, the ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Monday launched a portal which would enable Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal to make a virtual visit of their homes, called ‘Aapka Kejriwal Aapke Dwar (Kejriwal at your door)’, the web platform would help the CM connect with voters, who link up with him through a missed call on a toll-free number launched by the party. The portal, welcomekejriwal.in, would offer a gateway to the platform.

The web interface has been loaded with the CM’s recorded statements on seven different issues that those accessing the platform could listen to. A missed call on the toll-free number would lead one to the web link. On accessing the platform, Kejriwal would peep through a keyhole and ask for the user’s permission to visit his home. The interface would then display animations of the CM drinking water and sipping on a cup of tea while the user is directed to a list of topics — namely health, water, electricity, education, unauthorized colonies, women’s empowerment and infrastructure — to browse.

On each topic, the CM will give a detailed presentation on the work done by his government over the last five years. The most detailed are his presentations on education and health, as the CM goes on to talk about 22,000 new classrooms and mohalla clinics.“I wanted to visit every household. But it is not physically possible to visit each of the 50 lakh households in the city, a software has been developed through which I will be able to personally connect with people through the phone,” the CM said.

