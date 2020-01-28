All parties against us, people will give answer: Arvind Kejriwal

By IANS

NEW DELHI: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday said all the parties from across the country have joined hands against the Aam Aadmi Party and the people of Delhi, adding the city will give them a befitting reply on February 8.

Addressing a roadshow at Gokalpuri, Kejriwal evoked the emotional tone again and said that the parties were here to defeat the "son of Delhi".

He said, "parties including the BJP, RJD, Congress, JDU, LJP and others from across the country have come to defeat you and your son."

The AAP chief, speaking about the subsidies, said that he paid the bills of each and every household, ensured quality education to all "just like an elder son. If anyone was sick, I ensured he gets treatment free of cost."

"All parties have joined hands against us. To defeat us and to defeat your son. The BJP is bringing all the 200 MPs, 70 union ministers and 11 chief ministers (of other states) to defeat you, your work and your son. They are here to insult us. They will say the water is bad, school is bad. I want to ask if Delhi will tolerate the insult?" asked Kejriwal during the roadshow.

He asked people to question the BJP leaders who are coming to campaign here.

"If they come to your area, ask them about their state. Ask them what they know about Delhi. Question them how many hours people get electricity in their state... what is its cost.. How much a family have to pay for water in their state... and tell them you get all of these free of cost," said Kejriwal.

He said offer them tea and ask them to go back. "We don't need your lecture."

"What is my fault? They are all together to defeat me. This fight is against the 2 crore people of Delhi versus them. People of Delhi will not tolerate this insult," he added.

Delhi is going to polls on February 8.