Home Cities Delhi

All parties against us, people will give answer: Arvind Kejriwal

Addressing a roadshow at Gokalpuri, Kejriwal evoked the emotional tone again and said that the parties were here to defeat the "son of Delhi".

Published: 28th January 2020 12:56 PM  |   Last Updated: 28th January 2020 12:56 PM   |  A+A-

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal addresses a press conference at party offic in New Delhi on Monday.

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal addresses a press conference at party offic in New Delhi on Monday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)

By IANS

NEW DELHI: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday said all the parties from across the country have joined hands against the Aam Aadmi Party and the people of Delhi, adding the city will give them a befitting reply on February 8.

Addressing a roadshow at Gokalpuri, Kejriwal evoked the emotional tone again and said that the parties were here to defeat the "son of Delhi".

He said, "parties including the BJP, RJD, Congress, JDU, LJP and others from across the country have come to defeat you and your son."

The AAP chief, speaking about the subsidies, said that he paid the bills of each and every household, ensured quality education to all "just like an elder son. If anyone was sick, I ensured he gets treatment free of cost."

"All parties have joined hands against us. To defeat us and to defeat your son. The BJP is bringing all the 200 MPs, 70 union ministers and 11 chief ministers (of other states) to defeat you, your work and your son. They are here to insult us. They will say the water is bad, school is bad. I want to ask if Delhi will tolerate the insult?" asked Kejriwal during the roadshow.

He asked people to question the BJP leaders who are coming to campaign here.

"If they come to your area, ask them about their state. Ask them what they know about Delhi. Question them how many hours people get electricity in their state... what is its cost.. How much a family have to pay for water in their state... and tell them you get all of these free of cost," said Kejriwal.

He said offer them tea and ask them to go back. "We don't need your lecture."

"What is my fault? They are all together to defeat me. This fight is against the 2 crore people of Delhi versus them. People of Delhi will not tolerate this insult," he added.

Delhi is going to polls on February 8.

Stay up to date on all the latest Delhi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Arvind Kejriwal BJP Delhi polls
India Matters
BSF personnel patrolling Indo-Bangla international border. (File| PTI)
NRC fears? Reverse crossovers to Bangladesh shoot up in Bengal, Assam
Police escorting ambulance till KIMS hospital in Hubballi. (Photo | EPS)
80 km in 50 minutes: Ambulance driver pulls off impossible task to save twins
For representational purpose.
Budget may include stimulants to boost consumer demand: Report
A third successive win at Seddon Park will give them their first-ever T20I series' win on New Zealand soil, a feat they were unable to achieve on two occasions previously. (Photo | AP)
India poised for first T20 series win in New Zealand

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Bollywood actor Salman Khan (Photo | PTI)
WATCH | Angry Salman Khan snatches selfie-clicking fan's mobile at Goa airport
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal and his deputy Manish Sisodia address the media on Tuesday. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Felt sad when Amit Shah made fun of students and their parents: Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal
Gallery
When he started playing football, Buffon was not a goalkeeper but a midfielder. Later, he gave the position in front of the post a shot as running around with the ball made him very tired. (Photo | AFP)
Gianluigi Buffon birthday: Cliches apart, 8 facts about the Azzurri, Juventus legend
World no. 1-ranked Nadal kept his thoughts to himself and limited his shot-making to the more traditional variety in an entertaining 6-3, 3-6, 7-6 (6), 7-6 (4) victory over home-crowd favorite Nick Kyrgios on Monday to reach the Australian Open quarterfinals and get closer to a record-tying 20th Grand Slam title. (Photo | AP)
Missed Monday's Rafael Nadal vs Nick Kyrgios? Here is what you need to know about the Australian Open fixture
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp