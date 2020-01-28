Anti-Modi campaign in garb of CAA protest: Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: With the campaign for the Assembly elections reaching a crescendo and the parties in fray sniping at each other over a host of issues, the BJP on Monday stepped up the attack on the ruling AAP and Congress, accusing the leaders of both parties of standing with ‘divisive elements’. Speaking to reporters, Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad termed the ongoing Shaheen Bhagh protest against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act as an attempt by a few hundred to muzzle and silence the peaceful majority in the country.

He alleged that in the name of protest against the vexed citizenship law, those behind the Shaheen Bagh stir were waging a campaign against Prime Minister Narendra Modi. “The Shaheen Bagh sit-in is a textbook case of suppressing the silent majority by mobilising a few hundred people,” Prasad said, alleging that the protest site has offered a platform to the ‘Tukde Tukde Gang’ to push their ‘divisive’ agenda.

While not naming former JNU student leaders Kanhaiya Kumar and Umar Khalid, who were charged with sedition for allegedly raising anti-India slogans on campus, the minister said that the ruling AAP did not sanction prosecution against the ‘divisive elements’.