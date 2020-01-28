Chhapaak: Lawyer not credited for global release

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The makers of Deepika Padukone-starrer ‘Chhapaak’, based on acid attack survivor Laxmi Aggarwal, told the Delhi High Court on Monday that the victim’s lawyer was given credit in the film screened in Indian theatres. However, the lawyer was not given credit in the international releases of the movie as the filmmakers thought it had to be done only in India.

The submission was made before Justice Najmi Waziri on behalf of the film’s director Meghna Gulzar and producer Fox Star Studios against whom contempt proceedings have been moved for violation of the court’s direction to give credit to Aggarwal’s advocate — Aparna Bhat — in the movie which released on January 10.

The lawyers appearing for Gulzar and Fox Star told the court they will take instructions on a possible solution and the court, thereafter, listed the matter for hearing on January 29. Justice Prathiba M Singh had on earlier directed the film’s director and producer to acknowledge the advocate in the opening credits by including the line. The lawyer had contended that the film was screened without complying with the court’s direction. The court said if its order were misconstrued, and would be looked into. If required, amends might also be made. with PTI inputs