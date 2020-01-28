Home Cities Delhi

Delhi Police conduct multiple raids to nab Sharjeel Imam

Delhi Police teams conducted multiple raids in Mumbai, Delhi and Patna in search of Imam but so far he has been elusive.

Published: 28th January 2020 12:45 PM  |   Last Updated: 28th January 2020 12:45 PM   |  A+A-

Former JNU student Sharjeel Imam.

Former JNU student Sharjeel Imam. (Photo | Facebook)

By IANS

NEW DELHI: Delhi Police have launched a massive manhunt to nab controversial JNU student Sharjeel Imam, booked on sedition charges for his alleged inflammatory speeches during anti-CAA protests.

A top Delhi Police officer told IANS on Monday that the police feared that Sharjeel Imam has fled to Nepal. "If he has sneaked into Nepal, then it will be very difficult to bring him to India," the police said.

Delhi Police teams conducted multiple raids in Mumbai, Delhi and Patna in search of Imam but so far he has been elusive.

"Sharjeel Imam was last seen in Bihar's Phulwarisharif between 7 p.m. and 8 p.m. on January 25. He has disappeared since then," the officer also claimed.

According to a source in Delhi Police, Imam practically disappeared from between their fingers. "Our teams were waiting for the right time to nab him. We had our eyes on him, but in the meantime, he disappeared."

ALSO READ: Jehanabad Police detains activist Sharjeel Imam's younger brother

Delhi Police, however, on Tuesday claimed that Imam will soon be nabbed.

Delhi Police spokesperson told IANS on Tuesday, "Soon he will be arrested. We have been raiding the possible hideouts where he could be. Five teams have been formed. They conducted raids in Maharashtra, Delhi and Bihar. We are questioning his kin also to get an idea about his whereabouts."

In a video that went viral on January 25, Imam was seen talking about splitting the northeast from India to block the implementation of the National Register of Citizens (NRC). "We know how Muslims are being treated in Assam. We have to save people from the NRC. The only way to do this is by cutting off northeast from India."

The Crime Branch of the Delhi Police registered a case against Imam for the provocative video on Republic Day.

Stay up to date on all the latest Delhi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Delhi Police Sharjeel Imam anti CAA protests
India Matters
BSF personnel patrolling Indo-Bangla international border. (File| PTI)
NRC fears? Reverse crossovers to Bangladesh shoot up in Bengal, Assam
Police escorting ambulance till KIMS hospital in Hubballi. (Photo | EPS)
80 km in 50 minutes: Ambulance driver pulls off impossible task to save twins
For representational purpose.
Budget may include stimulants to boost consumer demand: Report
A third successive win at Seddon Park will give them their first-ever T20I series' win on New Zealand soil, a feat they were unable to achieve on two occasions previously. (Photo | AP)
India poised for first T20 series win in New Zealand

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Real-life 'Tarzan' from Assam gets a treehouse to dodge jumbos
Each child was given a blue kit with tools they will require to build their robots.
WATCH: Students use robots to plant saplings
Gallery
World no. 1-ranked Nadal kept his thoughts to himself and limited his shot-making to the more traditional variety in an entertaining 6-3, 3-6, 7-6 (6), 7-6 (4) victory over home-crowd favorite Nick Kyrgios on Monday to reach the Australian Open quarterfinals and get closer to a record-tying 20th Grand Slam title. (Photo | AP)
Missed Monday's Rafael Nadal vs Nick Kyrgios? Here is what you need to know about the Australian Open fixture
The 62nd edition of the Annual Grammy Awards at the Staples Center on Sunday, January 26, 2020 brought in many surprises and shocks at the same time. Here are the list of winners who stole the show. (Photo | AP)
Grammys 2020: From Billie Eilish to Lil Nas X, check out full list of winners
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp