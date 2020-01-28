Exam norms relaxed for children of armed forces

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has decided to extend the relaxation in norms for children of armed forces personnel and those who died fighting terrorism and left-wing extremism for the upcoming board exams for Class X and XII. After the Pulwama terror attack, the CBSE had in 2019 decided to extend certain exemptions towards of martyrs of Armed forces and paramilitary forces, said Controller of Examinations Sanyam Bhardwaj.

“In 2020, the CBSE has decided to extend relaxations to the wards of armed forces and paramilitary forces who are fighting terrorism and left-wing extremism for the country and are martyred in the line of duty during this period,” he said.

“Wards appearing for Class XII or X examination in 2020 who wish to change their centre of examination in the same city, would be allowed to do so. It will also be permissible if they want to change the examination centre to some other city,” he added.

The board has directed that if students have missed their practical examination, the same should be conducted as per their convenience by April 2, 2020, and if the students wish to appear in examination in a subject offered later, they will be permitted to do so.“Candidates are required to make these requests to their schools who will then forward them to concerned CBSE regional office,” Bhardwaj said. The Class XII board exams will be held from February 15, while the class X Board exams will begin from February 15. With agency inputs

An initiative to make things easier

