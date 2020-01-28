Farmers, police clash over land for Jewar International Airport

Namita Bajpai By

Express News Service

LUCKNOW: In a major stand-off, the farmers of Rohi village in Greater Noida clashed with police personnel during a land acquisition drive on Monday for upcoming Jewar International Airport. The protesting farmers resorted to stone pelting at police force leaving a number of them including SDM Gunja Singh, with serious injuries. The farmers had been protesting to demand an increased amount of compensation for their land being acquired by the state authorities for the project. As the district administration officers, accompanied by heavy police force, reached the Rohi village to acquire land, the farmers of the village indulged in stone-pelting at cops.

As per the sources, the farmers not only shouted slogans against the government but also vandalised over half a dozen vehicles of district and police administration during the scuffle with the cops. The farmers got agitated when the cops tried to remove them from the site of protest. They destroyed the bus in which the force had come.

Jewar International airport is coming up in Greater Noida of Uttar Pradesh. The land acquisition process for the projects is going on at war footing. Recently, a team of Swiss developers had inspected the site. Even the state government had set up Yamuna International Private Limited as part of Special Purpose Vehicle (SPV) for the project last week.