‘Goodness has a ripple effect, it spreads fast’

There is inherent goodness in everyone, but sometimes we live in stressful circumstances which change us.

Snapshot of a live performance at a previous BeGood event

By Nikita Sharma
Express News Service

There is inherent goodness in everyone, but sometimes we live in stressful circumstances which change us. It’s tough to keep our values and basic nature intact in such an environment,” says Poonam Lal, curator of the upcoming BeGood event. Yearly event of the Open Sky Festivals, the second chapter with the theme BeGoodForEarth. It focuses on building a community creating awareness around critical environmental problems and threats, highlighting unique perspectives around sustainability, and creating a movement of a socially responsible world.

Lal, who runs an experiential marketing agency, Marketing Solutions Pvt Limited, says, “I’ve always wanted to do something that has the ability to bring people together as a tribe, which keeps growing. Every religion has one core teaching that teaches people to be good and kind. We want to create a metaphorical book of principles by which we can lead our life.” 

The festival will begin with workshops on sustainability – Kabaad Se Jugaad and climate activism, followed by panel discussions on responsible businesses building sustainable community and youth for sustainability. There will also be special keynote by environmentalist Vimlendu Jha and video address by founder of the ILiveSimply movement Sonam Wangchuk.

To create awareness in colleges, the 53-year-old says they’ve partnered with Enactus and AIESEC to put together workshops on sustainability and environment. “For this event, we’ve tied up with Jha’s NGO Swechha and Fridays for Future’s Delhi chapter. We will also launch e-learning module on environment, where we focus on air pollution, waste management, and say no to plastic.”  The first chapter was BeGoodForHer that focused on women safety and wellness. Over 5,000 people had attended it last year. 

“We focus on one issue every year. But the core concept is goodness because it has a ripple effect. It spreads so fast. We are just the catalysts between those who need help and ones who want to help. I see potential in the youth, but there is so much aimless wandering. They need a little direction,” adds Lal.
The event will culminate with performances by TabaChake, Lifafa and MidivalPunditz with Kutle Khan.
On: February 1At: DLF Avenue, Saket

