Inappropriate: Lok Sabha Speaker on European Parliament CAA resolutions

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Ahead of the European Parliament taking up six resolutions on the Citizenship (Amendment) Act, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla said, “It is inappropriate for one legislature to pass judgement on another.”

Birla also wrote to European Parliament president David Maria Sassoli over the resolutions moved against CAA and asserted that as members of the Inter-Parliamentary Union, “we should respect sovereign processes of fellow legislatures”.

The speaker’s letter comes after close to 600 lawmakers in the 751-member European Parliament moved six resolutions against the CAA. “This Act provides for easier citizenship to those who have been subjected to religious persecution in our immediate neighbourhood,” Birla said in the letter.