JNU: No late fine for students registering till February 3  

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) administration on Monday said that registration of students until February 3 shall be carried out without any late fine. The announcement, made by the University Registrar Dr Pramod Kumar comes following the Delhi High Court order of January 24. Amidst the ongoing protests against the fee hike, the Delhi High Court granted relief to the JNU students last week allowing them to register for the next semester as per the old hostel manual within one week. Many students have not yet been able to register for the winter session.

The registrar also mentioned that students registering during the given period would not have to pay the revised room rent. “In addition, the students registering from January 24 to February 3 will not be charged the revised room rent of the hostels,” the statement added. Justice Rajiv Shakdher directed that no late fee should be imposed on students for late registrations.

The plea filed by JNU Students Union president Aishi Ghosh and others sought the direction of the court to restrain the JNU administration from imposing late fees on students for registrations during the winter semester-2020. The plea also sought directions to the university to restrain them from taking any action, which would give effect to the draft hostel manual. The next hearing in the court is scheduled for February 28.

The varsity has been in news for months now over the fee hike issue. A mob attack injuring students and teachers within the university also caused huge uproar across the country. The Delhi Police followed it up with multiple interrogations but are yet to make any arrest in relation to the case.