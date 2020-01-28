Home Cities Delhi

Why's Shah not having Sharjeel arrested?: CM Arvind Kejriwal

For Shah to ask if I stand with Sharjeel or not (at a campaign rally) is nothing but crass politics.

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal at Republic Day Celebrations.

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal.

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Monday said that Union Home Minister Amit Shah should have Sharjeel Imam, the former JNU student accused of spouting anti-India venom at the Shaheen Bagh protest, arrested instead of making unflattering political statements on the issue.“Sharjeel advocated separating Assam from the country. It is a very serious issue.

For him (Shah) to ask if I stand with Sharjeel or not (at a campaign rally) is nothing but crass politics. Being the home minister, it is his duty to have him arrested. It has been two days since he made the remark. What’s keeping him from arresting Sharjeel? Is he trying to play dirty politics on the issue?” Kejriwal tweeted on Monday.

The BJP has built its poll campaign around national issues, topping which is the citizenship law. Spearheading the campaign, Shah has been targeting Kejriwal for “standing with anti-India elements”. At a recent campaign event, the home minister even accused the CM of speaking the same language as Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan.

While backing the Shaheen Bagh protesters, the CM termed the contentious Citizenship (Amendment) Act ‘frivolous’ and said his party would push along with his development narrative.“BJP doesn’t want to restore traffic movement on that road. It is indulging in dirty politics. Amit Shah should talk to Shaheen Bagh protesters to open the stretch,” Kejriwal tweeted.

Comments

