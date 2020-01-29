A perennial force in indian art

Home Cities Delhi

Untitled, Circa 1970s, by Jagdish Swaminathan Photo: Saffronart

NEW DELHI:  A foremost artist and art critic, Jagdish Swaminathan’s life has been inspiring. Unlike his colleagues, who often borrowed ideas from the West, Swaminathan’s Indian folk and tribal art experiments are have stood the test of time, even 25 years after his death.

His recent show, titled The Symbolism of Swaminathan: A Journey Through the Years, on view at the capital city features 36 works. A viewer could spot early paintings from the 1960s to his famous Bird, Mountain, Tree series, as well as later works from the 1980s. The show will lead up to the India Art Fair and present a fair view of symbols, geometry, colour and space, his life long experiments. Speaking about the exhibition, Saffronart CEO Dinesh Vazirani said, “Jagdish Swaminathan was an unconventional artist who charted his own path, aided by his determination and fearlessness, yet not much has been written about him.

Both as an artist and an arts manager, he was instrumental in drawing attention to the local, folk art traditions of India and giving them an equal platform. We believe that this collection of his work across four decades will appeal to collectors and art enthusiasts travelling to New Delhi for the India Art Fair.” Swaminathan played an essential role for building the Bharat Bhavan in Bhopal and providing a due share to tribal artists. In fact, Jagarh Singh Shyam(1962-2001)), a critically acclaimed gond artist was discovered by Swaminathan. In his own words, “cultural experiences and activity in India is a multi-level phenomenon – and these levels are often mutually independent and non-interacting - it is the urban and the so-called modern sense of contemporarity that appears to dominate the scene and thus to distort the real perspective.

” On August 1962, J Swaminathan also co-founded short-lived artists group GROUP 1890 in Bhavnagar, Gujarat. Other 11 members of the group included Jeram Patel, Rajesh Mehra, Ambadas Khobragade Ghulam Mohammed Sheikh, Eric Bowen, Himmat Shah, Nagji Patel, Redappa Naidu and Jyoti Bhatt. The group had only on show in 1963. In a recent biography on Swaminathan by Prayag Shukla, the writer calls him extremely knowledgeable on both Indian and international arts and one who also kept interest in anthropology. Shukla also writes that the artist shared great friendship with Hindi language writers. “...He spent a considerable amount of his time in Delhi and Bhopal. Staying here, his relationship with Hindi-Urdu writers set an example. If one tries to list down the names of his close relationships, one will come up with a long list. In this list, Krishna Baldev Vaid, Krishna Sobti, Sarveshwar Dayal Saxena, Nirmal Verma, Srikant Verma, Kamlesh, Ashok Vajpeyi, Fazal Tabish, like names are present.”

