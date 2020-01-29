AAP writes to EC chief over Thakur’s comments

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has written to the Chief Election Commissioner complaining against violation of the model code of conduct by Union Minister of State for Finance Anurag Thakur over his “shoot the traitor” remark here on Monday.

In the letter, written on Monday and received by the Election Commissioner’s office on Tuesday, the AAP said such speech “is blatant violation” of poll code. “This is a fit case for the ECI to not only to take appropriate action but also lodge an FIR with the police against Thakur,” the statement said.

Stating that such language is not allowed even in the normal circumstances, the AAP said, “This type of activity is described in the IPC as criminal offence.” While campaigning for Manish Chaudhary (BJP) in the Rithala Assembly seat on Monday, Thakur raised the slogan “Desh ke gaddaro ko” (and the crowd completed that with, “goli maaro saalo ko” (Shoot the traitors). BJP member of the Lok Sabha Hans Raj Hans is also seen on the stage in the Thakur’s video that went viral.

‘Deeply saddened by Thakur’s comments’

Congress spokesperson Randeep Surjewala said he was “deeply saddened” by Thakur’s conduct. “Saw a remote ray of hope of sanity in him, only to realise today that ministerial posts and uprightness make strange bedfellows,” he tweeted.