Home Cities Delhi

Akali Dal will support BJP in Delhi Assembly polls

Akali Dal's decision to not contest the polls had triggered concerns in the BJP that it may alienate a section of Sikh voters.

Published: 29th January 2020 06:52 PM  |   Last Updated: 29th January 2020 10:20 PM   |  A+A-

J P Nadda being greeted by BJP president Amit Shah

J P Nadda being greeted by BJP president Amit Shah.| PTI

By Harpreet Bajwa
Express News Service

CHANDIGARH: Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD), which had decided not to contest the Delhi assembly polls over differences with the saffron party, has decided to support the BJP for the upcoming Delhi Assembly elections.

This comes after, SAD said earlier said it will not contest the elections over the exclusion of Muslims from getting citizenship under the newly amended Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA).

At a joint press conference held on Wednesday, the BJP national president JP Nadda met SAD president Sukhbir Singh Badal in Delhi after which this announcement was made. 

Sukhbir said, 'the alliance of both parties is not just a political one, it is bound by emotions for peace. Due to a communication gap there were some misunderstandings which have been sorted out.'

'The alliance was never broken. Akali Dal just said that it is not fighting the assembly polls in the national capital,' Badal announced at the meeting.

Sukhbir clarified that his party stood with the BJP over the question of the Citizenship Amendment Act. 'Our party supports the CAA from the very beginning. We went to Rajnath Singh and Amit Shah for granting citizenship for Sikhs who have been subjected to persecution in Pakistan and Afghanistan,' he said.

Meanwhile, a delegation of Jago Party, led by former Akali Dal leader Manjit Singh GK, also met Nadda today and announced support to the saffron party in the assembly elections to be held on February 8.

SAD’s support base is largely among the Sikh community in the national capital as there are about eight lakh Sikh voters.

Stay up to date on all the latest Delhi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Delhi polls Akali Dal BJP support in Delhi polls Akali Dal J P Nadda
India Matters
Can no-mobile-phone phobia be the next epidemic to afflict us?
For representational purposes (File Photo | PTI)
Railways to adopt airlines' idea of banning unruly passengers
For representational purposes
Bangladeshi 'Bajrangi Bhaijaan' seeks to reunite Indian man with parents
Badminton player Saina Nehwal with her sister Chandranshu joins BJP in New Delhi on Wednesday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Ace badminton player Saina Nehwal, sister join BJP

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The women who will be raised to a height of about 20-25 feet from the ground will be spraying vermilion,  turmeric and the Akshathe. (Photo | EPS)
WATCH | Despite ban, Dalit woman tied to 'Sidi' pole in Karnataka
Badminton player Saina Nehwal with her sister Chandranshu joins BJP in New Delhi on Wednesday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Ace badminton player Saina Nehwal joins BJP
Gallery
With the novel coronavirus leading to over 100 fatalities in China, people need to be extra cautious while making their travel plans, be it an international conference abroad or a vacation. (Photo | AP)
Coronavirus outbreak: Precautions you need to take while travelling
When he started playing football, Buffon was not a goalkeeper but a midfielder. Later, he gave the position in front of the post a shot as running around with the ball made him very tired. (Photo | AFP)
Gianluigi Buffon birthday: Cliches apart, 8 facts about the Azzurri, Juventus legend
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp