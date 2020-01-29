Akali Dal will support BJP in Delhi Assembly polls

Harpreet Bajwa By

Express News Service

CHANDIGARH: Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD), which had decided not to contest the Delhi assembly polls over differences with the saffron party, has decided to support the BJP for the upcoming Delhi Assembly elections.

This comes after, SAD said earlier said it will not contest the elections over the exclusion of Muslims from getting citizenship under the newly amended Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA).

At a joint press conference held on Wednesday, the BJP national president JP Nadda met SAD president Sukhbir Singh Badal in Delhi after which this announcement was made.

Sukhbir said, 'the alliance of both parties is not just a political one, it is bound by emotions for peace. Due to a communication gap there were some misunderstandings which have been sorted out.'

'The alliance was never broken. Akali Dal just said that it is not fighting the assembly polls in the national capital,' Badal announced at the meeting.

Sukhbir clarified that his party stood with the BJP over the question of the Citizenship Amendment Act. 'Our party supports the CAA from the very beginning. We went to Rajnath Singh and Amit Shah for granting citizenship for Sikhs who have been subjected to persecution in Pakistan and Afghanistan,' he said.

Meanwhile, a delegation of Jago Party, led by former Akali Dal leader Manjit Singh GK, also met Nadda today and announced support to the saffron party in the assembly elections to be held on February 8.

SAD’s support base is largely among the Sikh community in the national capital as there are about eight lakh Sikh voters.