Home Cities Delhi

BJP wants to communalise the Delhi elections and it’s unacceptable: Congress

Verma’s rhetoric seems to be in line with the BJP’s new-found poll plank in Shaheen Bagh protest and came soon after  Thakur’s “shoot the traitors” barb.

Published: 29th January 2020 08:24 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th January 2020 08:27 AM   |  A+A-

Congress leader Ajay Maken (left) with Delhi Pradesh Congress Committee chief Subhash Chopra (right) outside the Election Commission office on Tuesday.

Congress leader Ajay Maken (left) with Delhi Pradesh Congress Committee chief Subhash Chopra (right) outside the Election Commission office on Tuesday. (Photo| EPS)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  The Congress has complained to the Election Commission about the Bharatiya Janata Party leaders statements, including Minister of State for Finance Anurag Thakur, during the campaigning for the February 8 Delhi Assembly polls.

“The way Thakur, Pravesh Verma and Amit Shah are using the language to polarise voters, it seems the BJP wants to communalise the elections. It’s unacceptable. The BJP has lost balance due to impending poll loss. We have requested the EC to take action against them,” said Congress leader Ajay Maken. The poll panel had sought a report from the Delhi Chief Election Commissioner, he added.

BJP MP Verma has kicked off a row by claiming if the BJP came to power in Delhi it would only clear the Shaheen Bagh of the anti-CAA activists within an hour, but also remove within a month all mosques in his parliamentary constituency built on government land. Verma represents West Delhi in the Lok Sabha.

Addressing a private gathering in the Vikaspuri Assembly constituency, Verma said, “Its not just any another election. It’s an election to decide the unity of the nation.”

“If the BJP comes to power on February 11, within an hour you will not find a single protester. Within a month, you will not spare a single mosque built on government land in my Lok Sabha constituency.” Verma’s rhetoric seems to be in line with the BJP’s new-found poll plank in Shaheen Bagh protest and came soon after Union Minister Thakur’s “shoot the traitors” barb.

With agency inputs

Stay up to date on all the latest Delhi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Delhi Assembly Polls congress BJP Pravesh Verma Anurag Thakur
India Matters
Can no-mobile-phone phobia be the next epidemic to afflict us?
For representational purposes (File Photo | PTI)
Railways to adopt airlines' idea of banning unruly passengers
For representational purposes
Bangladeshi 'Bajrangi Bhaijaan' seeks to reunite Indian man with parents
Badminton player Saina Nehwal with her sister Chandranshu joins BJP in New Delhi on Wednesday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Ace badminton player Saina Nehwal, sister join BJP

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Badminton player Saina Nehwal with her sister Chandranshu joins BJP in New Delhi on Wednesday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Ace badminton player Saina Nehwal joins BJP
NAMMA METRO CHUGS ALONG, BUT SLOWLY: The Bengaluru Metro came closer to its longpromised ridership of 5 lakh commuters per day by clocking its highest-ever ridership of 4,83,103. The Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation fare revenue crossed Rs 1 crore daily. The last train departure time has been extended to 12 am, and will be extended by 35 more minutes from January 1. Work related to Phase-II of Namma Metro continued throughout the year, with construction work taking place across the city. (Photo | Nagaraja Gadekal, EPS)
Congested Bengaluru going the China way?
Gallery
With the novel coronavirus leading to over 100 fatalities in China, people need to be extra cautious while making their travel plans, be it an international conference abroad or a vacation. (Photo | AP)
Coronavirus outbreak: Precautions you need to take while travelling
When he started playing football, Buffon was not a goalkeeper but a midfielder. Later, he gave the position in front of the post a shot as running around with the ball made him very tired. (Photo | AFP)
Gianluigi Buffon birthday: Cliches apart, 8 facts about the Azzurri, Juventus legend
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp