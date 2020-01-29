Home Cities Delhi

Delhi court grants bail to Thampi in PMLA Robert Vadra case

Special judge Arvind Kumar granted relief to Thampi on submitting a personal bond of Rs 5 lakh with two sureties of like amount.

Court Hammer, judgement, order, Gavel

For representational purposes

By PTI

NEW DELHI: A Delhi court granted bail to NRI businessman C C Thampi on Wednesday in a money-laundering probe related to Robert Vadra for the acquisition of allegedly illegal assets abroad.

The case relates to allegations of money laundering in the purchase of a London-based property -- located at 12, Bryanston Square -- worth 1.9 million pounds, which is allegedly owned by Vadra.

Thampi was arrested by the ED on January 18. He is stated to be "controlling" Dubai-based company Sky Lite.

In 2009, another co-accused Sanjay Bhandari's firm, Santech FZE, purchased a London asset from a private company which was acquired by Sky Lite.

