Home Cities Delhi

Hate speech: EC notice to Union Minister Anurag Thakur, Delhi MP Parvesh Verma

Thakur, who was campaigning for the BJP candidate in Rithala in North West Delhi for the February 8 elections, has been given a seven-point notice.

Published: 29th January 2020 09:09 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th January 2020 09:09 AM   |  A+A-

MoS Finance Anurag Thakur

Union Minister Anurag Thakur. (Photo| PTI)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Election Commission (EC) issued a show-cause notice to Union minister Anurag Thakur on Tuesday for his “desh ke gaddaron ko” slogan at a poll meeting here, saying prima facie the remarks had the “potential of disturbing communal harmony” and the BJP MP had violated the poll code and electoral law.

Thakur, who was campaigning for the BJP candidate in Rithala in North West Delhi for the February 8 elections, has been given a seven-point notice. He has to reply before January 30 noon. “The commission gives you an opportunity to explain your position in making the above-said statement on or before 12 noon of 30th January (Thursday) failing which the Commission shall take a decision without any further reference to you,” the statement said.

In a video, Thakur was seen addressing a public gathering and can be seen prompting “desh ke gaddaron ko...,” to which the crowd responds “goli maaro saalon ko” (shoot the traitors of the country”.

On Tuesday, Delhi’s Chief Electoral Officer had sought a report from the North West District’s Returning Officer over Thakur’s remark. Earlier in the day, Delhi CEO had sent its report to the EC on the episode.

The Delhi CEO also submitted a report to the EC on West Delhi MP Parvesh Verma’s provocative statement on Shaheen Bagh. During an interview with a news agency, he said what happened to Kashmiri Pandits could happen in Delhi, warning that lakhs of anti-CAA protesters in Shaheen Bagh could enter homes to kill and rape women. 

He also told media persons there should be a probe on who was instigating people to protest against the CAA. Protesters from Shaheen Bagh and Jamia Millia Islamia condemned the statement. Protesters, including students from Jamia and locals, said that this statement only highlights BJP’s “fascist” ideology and they (BJP) were in dilemma now because Shaheen Bagh has pan-India support.

Stay up to date on all the latest Delhi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Election Commission Anurag Thakur BJP Delhi
India Matters
Can no-mobile-phone phobia be the next epidemic to afflict us?
For representational purposes (File Photo | PTI)
Railways to adopt airlines' idea of banning unruly passengers
For representational purposes
Bangladeshi 'Bajrangi Bhaijaan' seeks to reunite Indian man with parents
Badminton player Saina Nehwal with her sister Chandranshu joins BJP in New Delhi on Wednesday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Ace badminton player Saina Nehwal, sister join BJP

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Badminton player Saina Nehwal with her sister Chandranshu joins BJP in New Delhi on Wednesday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Ace badminton player Saina Nehwal joins BJP
NAMMA METRO CHUGS ALONG, BUT SLOWLY: The Bengaluru Metro came closer to its longpromised ridership of 5 lakh commuters per day by clocking its highest-ever ridership of 4,83,103. The Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation fare revenue crossed Rs 1 crore daily. The last train departure time has been extended to 12 am, and will be extended by 35 more minutes from January 1. Work related to Phase-II of Namma Metro continued throughout the year, with construction work taking place across the city. (Photo | Nagaraja Gadekal, EPS)
Congested Bengaluru going the China way?
Gallery
With the novel coronavirus leading to over 100 fatalities in China, people need to be extra cautious while making their travel plans, be it an international conference abroad or a vacation. (Photo | AP)
Coronavirus outbreak: Precautions you need to take while travelling
When he started playing football, Buffon was not a goalkeeper but a midfielder. Later, he gave the position in front of the post a shot as running around with the ball made him very tired. (Photo | AFP)
Gianluigi Buffon birthday: Cliches apart, 8 facts about the Azzurri, Juventus legend
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp