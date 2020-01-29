Hate speech: EC notice to Union Minister Anurag Thakur, Delhi MP Parvesh Verma

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Election Commission (EC) issued a show-cause notice to Union minister Anurag Thakur on Tuesday for his “desh ke gaddaron ko” slogan at a poll meeting here, saying prima facie the remarks had the “potential of disturbing communal harmony” and the BJP MP had violated the poll code and electoral law.

Thakur, who was campaigning for the BJP candidate in Rithala in North West Delhi for the February 8 elections, has been given a seven-point notice. He has to reply before January 30 noon. “The commission gives you an opportunity to explain your position in making the above-said statement on or before 12 noon of 30th January (Thursday) failing which the Commission shall take a decision without any further reference to you,” the statement said.

In a video, Thakur was seen addressing a public gathering and can be seen prompting “desh ke gaddaron ko...,” to which the crowd responds “goli maaro saalon ko” (shoot the traitors of the country”.

On Tuesday, Delhi’s Chief Electoral Officer had sought a report from the North West District’s Returning Officer over Thakur’s remark. Earlier in the day, Delhi CEO had sent its report to the EC on the episode.

The Delhi CEO also submitted a report to the EC on West Delhi MP Parvesh Verma’s provocative statement on Shaheen Bagh. During an interview with a news agency, he said what happened to Kashmiri Pandits could happen in Delhi, warning that lakhs of anti-CAA protesters in Shaheen Bagh could enter homes to kill and rape women.

He also told media persons there should be a probe on who was instigating people to protest against the CAA. Protesters from Shaheen Bagh and Jamia Millia Islamia condemned the statement. Protesters, including students from Jamia and locals, said that this statement only highlights BJP’s “fascist” ideology and they (BJP) were in dilemma now because Shaheen Bagh has pan-India support.