New Delhi to Atari Border: 30 bikers cover 1,000 km and salute BSF personnel

Actor Amit Sadh, who joined the RPM bikers for this ride said he was glad for getting a chance to participate in this initiative.

RPM India is a community of bikers dedicated to riding for a cause.

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:   A group of 30 super bikers from RPM India undertook the 500 km drive from Palam Air Force Station, New Delhi to Atari Border in Amritsar to pay homage to our brave BSF soldiers posted there recently.

The ride, Biker Salute 3.0, was flagged off by BSF DIG Pushpendra Singh Rathod. RPM India is a community of bikers dedicated to riding for a cause. The ‘BikerSalute’ voyage is one of a kind occasion in which 30 superbike riders travel a total distance of over 1,000km, in order to give a ‘Rev Salute’ to our soldiers posted at the Atari Border. Significantly, RPM India is the only bikers community that was permitted to visit Atari Border for this occasion.

Talking about the ride, Rathod said, “This is quite an appreciable initiative to give respect to our soldiers. RPM India has already earned our respect for taking time off their busy schedules for doing this. Our servicemen look forward to welcoming the bikers at the Atari Border.” Actor Amit Sadh, who joined the RPM bikers for this ride said he was glad for getting a chance to participate in this initiative.“I am very proud and honoured to be a part of Biker Salute 3.0. It is very rare for people to get a chance like this and express their solidarit y towards our soldiers.”

Stating that the initiative would be an inspiration for youth, Kanika Chhabra, Head Communications, RPM India, said this was there way of recognising the sacrifices that soldiers make for the safety and overeignty of the country

About RPM
Roaring Power Machines (RPM) India is a pan India Biker Group, by bike enthusiasts inclined towards
riding with a cause. RPM’s core philosophy is Ride, Respect & Responsibility.

